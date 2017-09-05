Enter to Win COME FROM AWAY Tickets Through the 'Stop the World' Photo Submission Contest!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

When Come From Away's Nick and Diane Marson met in Gander, they decided to make the most of their time together in the middle of nowhere. On their visit to Dover Fault, Nick snapped photos of Diane and the scenery, hoping to stop the world and save the moment they shared forever.



In honor of that moment, COME FROM AWAY has partnered with Lomography and BroadwayWorld to showcase the power of photography to help people explore and connect with the world.

To participate in this competition, follow these steps:

1) Share your Stop the World moments and the story that goes with them.

2) Submit up to 5 images here .

3) Remember to edit your photos and add at least 3 meta tags including the story behind the photograph. Images must be taken with an analogue or film camera and not digitally enhanced or manipulated.

If you don't already have a LomoHome, you can create one here .

The Prizes

Grand Prize Winner

1) 2 tickets to see COME FROM AWAY in New York City at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

2) An All-Access Pass to be able to photograph behind the scenes with the cast and crew.

3) A set of Lomography Simple Use Cameras to take along for the ride.

Three Runners Up

1) COME FROM AWAY Cast Album CD.

2) 30 Piggy Points for the Lomography Online Shop.

Check out how to enter below and at comefromaway.com/lomography.

This competition, which serves as the qualifying round for "Human Stories" category, is open to all, but winners must make their own travel arrangements and accommodations to stay in NYC. Submission deadline is Monday, September 26, 2017.

Related Articles