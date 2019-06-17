Emma Grimsley Joins THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Tour as Christine

Emma Grimsley will assume the role of 'Christine Daaé' beginning August 7 when the spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, currently on tour in North America, starts performances in Honolulu, HI for the first time in almost 25 years. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM, one of the most successful musicals of all-time, is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour.

The spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera is currently playing a triumphant return engagement in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through July 7. The tour will run through 2019 and the beginning of 2020 with its final engagements playing in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre December 18, 2019 - January 5, 2020 and in Toronto at the Princess of Wales January 8-February 2, 2020. Upon its final performance, this tour of PHANTOM will have performed for over six years, in 85 cities and the chandelier will have made its iconic fall 2,450 times over the heads of more than 4.5 million people.

For the remaining tour dates, more information on the production, a video sneak peek and tickets, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/USTour

Emma Grimsley made her National Tour debut with The Phantom of the Opera and assumes the role of 'Christine Daaé' after understudying the role on tour for the last 2 years. Regional credits include: Sweeney Todd (Johanna), Glory Denied (Young Alyce), Candide (Cunegonde), Die Zauberflöte (Papagena). Off-Broadway: ¡Figaro! (90210), The Secret Garden.

Ms. Grimsley assumes the role alongside current cast members Derrick Davis as 'The Phantom,' Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Rob Lindley as 'Monsieur André,' Susan Moniz as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and SarahGrace Mariani as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble includes Stephen Mitchell Brown, Jenna Burns, Daniella Dalli, Kaitlyn Davis, Dan Debenport, Patrick Dunn, Mark Emerson, David Foley, Jr., Emma Grimsley, Siri Howard, Edward Juvier, Michael Maliakel, Kathryn McCreary, Adryan Moorefield, Shane Ohmer, Quinto Ott, Lily Rose Peck, Herb Porter, Nicholas Ranauro, Travis Taylor, Stephen Tewksbury, Carmen Vass, Victor Wallace, Micki Weiner and Marguerite Willbanks. The Corps de Ballet includes McKenna Birmingham, Daniela Filippone, Charlotte Hovey, Jordan Lombardi, Austin Sora and Tara Sweeney.





