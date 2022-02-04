Emilie Kouatchou, Jordan Fisher & Lynn Nottage to Appear On NY1 ON STAGE This Weekend

Spectrum News NY1's "On Stage" marks the start of Black History Month this weekend with interviews with two Black actors breaking new ground on Broadway.

Host Frank DiLella speaks with Emilie Kouatchou about her current starring role as the first Black actor on Broadway to play the lead role of Christine in "The Phantom of the Opera."

Then, DiLella talks to Jordan Fisher about his own trailblazing performance as the first Black actor on Broadway to ever play the titular character in "Dear Evan Hansen."

Finally, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage joins Frank in-studio to talk about having three shows on NYC stages this season: "MJ: The Musical," which opened on Broadway this week; her Lincoln Center opera, "Intimate Apparel," which also opened this week; and "Clyde's," her play that recently closed after a run on Broadway.

NY1's "On Stage" airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on channel 1 for Spectrum customers and on the Spectrum News App. NY1 also is available on channels 8 and 98 on Altice systems.