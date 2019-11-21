Elyse Buxbaum Announced As New Executive Vice President For Strategy And Development At Museum Of Jewish Heritage

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust today announced the appointment of Elyse Buxbaum as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development, effective December 4, 2019. In this newly created position, Buxbaum will play a pivotal role in enhancing the status of the institution as New York's Holocaust museum, the third largest in the world. She will be responsible for strategizing, designing, and executing an ambitious development program to significantly increase and diversify fundraising revenue to position the Museum to embark on new initiatives in the coming year and beyond.

"We are extremely thrilled to have Elyse join us at this critical juncture for the Museum," said Jack Kliger, Museum President & CEO. "With the overwhelming success of the exhibition Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. - which has brought unprecedented numbers of people to the Museum in a single year - and a strategic planning process underway, the Museum is poised for our next phase. Elyse brings exceptional skills in fundraising and executive leadership combined with a strong personal commitment to the Museum's important work of educating diverse audiences about the Holocaust. She will play a key role in the critical work of building the Museum's engagement with the next generations."

Buxbaum brings nearly 20 years of fundraising, team-building, and arts management experience, with expertise in both individual and institutional fundraising. Her combined 11 years of leadership at the Jewish Museum, where she most recently served as Deputy Director of Development, make her uniquely qualified to drive and grow the Museum of Jewish Heritage fundraising team as well as serve as a senior leader.

"With a deep personal connection and commitment to the mission of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, I am proud to take on this leadership role. It is more important than ever that we expand the dialogue about the dangers of intolerance and the necessity to embrace our shared human values. I look forward to working with the Board, staff and the Museum's diverse communities to ensure the continuity of this essential institution for generations to come," said Buxbaum.

Prior to her role at the Jewish Museum, Buxbaum worked at the National Museum of Women in the Arts (Washington, DC), the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum (New York City), and the CUNY Creative Arts Team. She holds a M.A. in Arts Administration from Columbia University and a B.A. from Brandeis University.

A dedicated New Yorker, Buxbaum lives with her family in Lower Manhattan.

About the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

Since 1997, the Museum of Jewish Heritage has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors; it maintains a collection of more than 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy.

Currently on view is the acclaimed exhibition Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. This is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America, bringing together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 institutions and museums around the world. In response to demand, the exhibition's run was recently extended to August 2020.

Also on view are Ordinary Treasures: Highlights from the Museum of Jewish Heritage Collection and an encore presentation of The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm.

The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.





