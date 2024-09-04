Elton John Left With 'Limited Vision' Due to Eye Infection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elton John has revealed that he was left with "limited vision" in one eye due to a "severe eye infection."

The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a health update that he had been facing throughout the summer.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

The incident occurred during the pre-West End run of The Devil Wears Prada. The Vanessa Williams-led musical adaptation of the beloved film played at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," the Lion King songwriter continued. "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

Since John has stayed at home to improve his health throughout the summer, his ability to actively work on The Devil Wears Prada musical was most likely impacted. The musical will make its West End debut at London's Dominion Theatre in October.

It is also unclear if the "Rocket Man" singer will travel to the US to work on Tammy Faye: A New Musical. After an acclaimed run at the Almeida Theatre in London in 2022, the musical makes its Broadway debut this fall. John wrote the music for the msuical, with Jake Shears writing lyrics.