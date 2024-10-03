Ellie Roddy and Taylor Lane Will Lead CHICAGO National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024-25 CHICAGO non-equity tour will re-open in Birmingham, AL at BJCC Concert Hall on November 19th and continue through June of 2025. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still…CHICAGO.

The cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart, Taylor Lane as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan returning as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Andrew Metzger as Amos Hart and D. Fillinger as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Malachi Alexander, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Timothy Scott Brausch, Faith Jordan Candino, Christopher Cline, Josh England, Roberto Facchin, Serena Kozusko, Zoie Lee, Eliza Levy, Ryan McInnes, Simeon Rawls, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Brad Weatherford, and Christina Youngblood.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. The show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town.

Tour schedule:

Birmingham, AL-BJCC Concert Hall

Nov 19 - Nov 24, 2024

York, PA- Appell Center

Nov 27 - Nov 27, 2024

St. Louis, MO- The Fabulous Fox

Nov 29 - Dec 1, 2024

Green Bay, WI- Weidner Center

Dec 3 - Dec 3, 2024

Des Moines, IA- Des Moines Civic Center

Dec 6 - Dec 8, 2024

Reading, PA- Santander Performing Arts Center

Dec 13 - Dec 13, 2024

Lafayette, LA- Haymann Performing Arts Center

Dec 17 - Dec 17, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA, River Center

Dec 18 - Dec 18, 2024

Wichita, KS- Century II Concert Hall

Dec 20 - Dec 22, 2024

Milwaukee, WI- Marcus Center

Jan 14 - Jan 19, 2025

Deluth, MN- DECC Symphony Hall

Jan 21 - Jan 21, 2025

Toledo, OH- Stranahan Theatre

Jan 23 - Jan 26, 2025

Dayton, OH- Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

Feb 4 - Feb 9, 2025

Knoxville, TN- Tennessee Theatre

Feb 11 - Feb 16, 2025

College Station, TX- Rudder Theatre Complex

Feb 18 - Feb 19, 2025

Orange, TX- Lutcher Theater

Feb 20 - Feb 20, 2025

Stillwater, OK- The McKnight Center

Feb 22 - Feb 23, 2025

Logan, UT- Cache Valley For the Arts

Mar 11 - Mar 12, 2025

Cerritos, CA- Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 14 - Mar 16, 2025

Bakersfield, CA- Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

Mar 17 - Mar 17, 2025

El Paso, TX- Plaza Theatre

Mar 21 - Mar 23, 2025

Midland, TX- Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Mar 24 - Mar 24, 2025

Sioux Falls, SD- Washington Pavilion

Mar 27 - Mar 29, 2025

Grand Forks, MT- Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center

Mar 30 - Mar 30, 2025

West Lafayette, IN- Elliot Hall of Music

Apr 3 - Apr 3, 2025

East Lansing, MI- Wharton Center

Apr 8 - Apr 13, 2025

London, ON- Budweiser Gardens

Apr 23 - Apr 23, 2025

Providence, RI- Providence Performing Arts Center

May 2 - May 4, 2025

Binghamton, NY- Broome County Forum Theatre

May 5 - May 6, 2025

Charleston, WV- Clay Center

May 8 - May 8, 2025

Richmond, VA- Altria Theater

May 9 - May 11, 2025

Columbus, GA- RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

May 13 - May 13, 2025

Monterrey, MX- ShowCenter Complex

May 21 - May 25, 2025

Shippensburg, PA- Luhrs Theatre

May 29 - May 29, 2025

Tysons, VA- Capital One Hall

May 30 - Jun 1, 2025

Roanoke, VA- Berglund Center

Jun 2 - Jun 2, 2025

New Orleans, LA- Saenger Theatre

Jun 10 - Jun 15, 2025