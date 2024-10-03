Ellie Roddy and Taylor Lane Will Lead CHICAGO National Tour

The non-equity tour will re-open in Birmingham in November 2024.
The 2024-25 CHICAGO non-equity tour will re-open in Birmingham, AL at BJCC Concert Hall on November 19th and continue through June of 2025. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!
There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still…CHICAGO.
The cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart, Taylor Lane as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan returning as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Andrew Metzger as Amos Hart and D. Fillinger as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Malachi Alexander, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Timothy Scott Brausch, Faith Jordan Candino, Christopher Cline, Josh England, Roberto Facchin, Serena Kozusko, Zoie Lee, Eliza Levy, Ryan McInnes, Simeon Rawls, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Brad Weatherford, and Christina Youngblood.
Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. The show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town.
Birmingham, AL-BJCC Concert Hall
Nov 19 - Nov 24, 2024
York, PA- Appell Center
Nov 27 - Nov 27, 2024
St. Louis, MO- The Fabulous Fox
Nov 29 - Dec 1, 2024
Green Bay, WI- Weidner Center
Dec 3 - Dec 3, 2024
Des Moines, IA- Des Moines Civic Center
Dec 6 - Dec 8, 2024
Reading, PA- Santander Performing Arts Center
Dec 13 - Dec 13, 2024
Lafayette, LA- Haymann Performing Arts Center
Dec 17 - Dec 17, 2024
Baton Rouge, LA, River Center
Dec 18 - Dec 18, 2024
Wichita, KS- Century II Concert Hall
Dec 20 - Dec 22, 2024
Milwaukee, WI- Marcus Center
Jan 14 - Jan 19, 2025
Deluth, MN- DECC Symphony Hall
Jan 21 - Jan 21, 2025
Toledo, OH- Stranahan Theatre
Jan 23 - Jan 26, 2025
Dayton, OH- Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
Feb 4 - Feb 9, 2025
Knoxville, TN- Tennessee Theatre
Feb 11 - Feb 16, 2025
College Station, TX- Rudder Theatre Complex
Feb 18 - Feb 19, 2025
Orange, TX- Lutcher Theater
Feb 20 - Feb 20, 2025
Stillwater, OK- The McKnight Center
Feb 22 - Feb 23, 2025
Logan, UT- Cache Valley For the Arts
Mar 11 - Mar 12, 2025
Cerritos, CA- Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 14 - Mar 16, 2025
Bakersfield, CA- Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center
Mar 17 - Mar 17, 2025
El Paso, TX- Plaza Theatre
Mar 21 - Mar 23, 2025
Midland, TX- Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Mar 24 - Mar 24, 2025
Sioux Falls, SD- Washington Pavilion
Mar 27 - Mar 29, 2025
Grand Forks, MT- Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center
Mar 30 - Mar 30, 2025
West Lafayette, IN- Elliot Hall of Music
Apr 3 - Apr 3, 2025
East Lansing, MI- Wharton Center
Apr 8 - Apr 13, 2025
London, ON- Budweiser Gardens
Apr 23 - Apr 23, 2025
Providence, RI- Providence Performing Arts Center
May 2 - May 4, 2025
Binghamton, NY- Broome County Forum Theatre
May 5 - May 6, 2025
Charleston, WV- Clay Center
May 8 - May 8, 2025
Richmond, VA- Altria Theater
May 9 - May 11, 2025
Columbus, GA- RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
May 13 - May 13, 2025
Monterrey, MX- ShowCenter Complex
May 21 - May 25, 2025
Shippensburg, PA- Luhrs Theatre
May 29 - May 29, 2025
Tysons, VA- Capital One Hall
May 30 - Jun 1, 2025
Roanoke, VA- Berglund Center
Jun 2 - Jun 2, 2025
New Orleans, LA- Saenger Theatre
Jun 10 - Jun 15, 2025
