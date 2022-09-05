Elena Shaddow Will Lead LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Concert at Alexandra Palace Theatre

For one night only at London's Alexandria Palace Theatre, Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' Tony Award-winning musical The Light In The Piazza will play a concert performance, starring Starring Elena Shaddow as Margaret Johnson. Shaddow will make history as the first performer to play both Margarget at Clara (first national tour).

Presented by Quick Fantastic (Gypsy In Concert at Alexandra Palace and Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), The Light In The Piazza will be directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker.

Additional casting has not yet been announced.

Based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the show tells the story of Margaret Johnson, the wife of an American businessman, who is touring the Tuscan countryside with her daughter, Clara. While sightseeing, Clara - a beautiful, surprisingly childish young woman - loses her hat in a sudden gust. As if guided by an unseen hand, the hat lands at the feet of Fabrizio Naccarelli, a handsome Florentine, who returns it to Clara. This brief episode, charged with coincidence and fate, sparks an immediate and intense romance between Clara and Fabrizio. Margaret, extremely protective of her daughter, attempts to keep Clara and Fabrizio apart. But as events unfold, a secret is revealed: in addition to the cultural differences between the young lovers, Clara is not quite all that she appears. Unable to suppress the truth about her daughter, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own hopes as well.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, the concert will be accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra playing those Tony Award - Winning orchestrations.