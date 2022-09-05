Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elena Shaddow Will Lead LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Concert at Alexandra Palace Theatre

Shaddow will become the first performer to play both Margaret and Clara.

Sep. 05, 2022  
Elena Shaddow Will Lead LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Concert at Alexandra Palace Theatre

For one night only at London's Alexandria Palace Theatre, Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' Tony Award-winning musical The Light In The Piazza will play a concert performance, starring Starring Elena Shaddow as Margaret Johnson. Shaddow will make history as the first performer to play both Margarget at Clara (first national tour).

Presented by Quick Fantastic (Gypsy In Concert at Alexandra Palace and Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), The Light In The Piazza will be directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker.

Additional casting has not yet been announced.

Based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the show tells the story of Margaret Johnson, the wife of an American businessman, who is touring the Tuscan countryside with her daughter, Clara. While sightseeing, Clara - a beautiful, surprisingly childish young woman - loses her hat in a sudden gust. As if guided by an unseen hand, the hat lands at the feet of Fabrizio Naccarelli, a handsome Florentine, who returns it to Clara. This brief episode, charged with coincidence and fate, sparks an immediate and intense romance between Clara and Fabrizio. Margaret, extremely protective of her daughter, attempts to keep Clara and Fabrizio apart. But as events unfold, a secret is revealed: in addition to the cultural differences between the young lovers, Clara is not quite all that she appears. Unable to suppress the truth about her daughter, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own hopes as well.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, the concert will be accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra playing those Tony Award - Winning orchestrations.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Adele, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Eminem Are Now a Tony Award Away from an EGOTAdele, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Eminem Are Now a Tony Award Away from an EGOT
September 5, 2022

With their big wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele, and Eminem are one step closer to EGOT status. The only award left to achieve for all four... is a Tony Award.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/5/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/5/2022
September 5, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
VIDEO: Watch Billy Crystal's Final Curtain Call Speech at MR. SATURDAY NIGHTVIDEO: Watch Billy Crystal's Final Curtain Call Speech at MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
September 5, 2022

At the closing performance of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Broadway, Billy Crystal made an emotional (and, of course funny) curtain call speech - watch the video here!
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Plays Final Broadway Performance TodayMR. SATURDAY NIGHT Plays Final Broadway Performance Today
September 4, 2022

It brought a lotta joy, and today, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mr. Satuday Night plays its final Broadway performance. The Tony-nominated musical comedy, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, opened on Wednesday April 27th at the Nederlander Theater and has played 28 previews and 116 performances.
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Broadway Songs for Labor DayBroadway Jukebox: 50 Broadway Songs for Labor Day
September 3, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!