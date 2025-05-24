Eleanna Fin Joins US – a Dance Theatre Piece About Human Rights and Identity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greek actress and performer Eleanna Fin is set to appear in US, the latest creation by choreographer and director Charly Wenzel, premiering on Sunday, May 25 at 7:30 PM as part of the Lower East Side Festival of the Arts at Theater for the New City, in Manhattan.

US is a multidisciplinary performance that weaves together movement, spoken word, and ensemble storytelling to explore the complexities of human rights, inclusion, and what it means to truly belong. The work is part of Wenzel's ongoing project HUMAN - Layers of Identity, which has drawn praise for its raw, urgent look at the personal and political forces shaping our world.

Bringing depth and authenticity to the stage, Eleanna has been involved with the project since its early development, helping to give voice to its timely and emotional message.

Cast includes Lucila Tolis, Eleanna Fin, Nea Somogyi, Ryoka Matsumoto, Apple Tsai, and Gözüm Pul. Direction & Choreography is by Charly Wenzel.

Performance takes place on Sunday, May 25 at 7:30 pm at the Theater for the New City - Johnson Theater (Main Stage), 155 First Ave, New York, NY 10003.