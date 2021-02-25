Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion-Nicholas Join ALL STAR MUSICALS 2021 Series

The musical theatre competition series All Star Musicals will return in 2021, hosted John Barrowman.

The panel of judges for the new season includes theatre legend Elaine Paige, Frozen star Samantha Barks, and Hamilton West End star Trevor Dion-Nicholas.

All Star Musicals is a talent contest in which a panel of four professional musical stars judge seven yet-to-be-revealed celebrity contestants who will prep and perform musical theatre songs.

Participants are judged by the panel and the audience at home, whose combined votes will be tallied to decide who gets "top of the bill" and named the All Star Musicals champion.

Elaine Paige and a staff of West End performers and creatives will mentor contestants for their performances. The star judges and host will also appear alongside contestants in the show's opening number.

Elaine Paige says of the new season, "All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I'm so pleased to be back heading up the critics panel and mentoring our new celebrities. We've got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises."