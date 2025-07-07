Elaine Hendrix to Host Meredith Blake Look-Alike Contest and Post Show Talkback at GINGER TWINSIES

Ginger Twinsies producer Elaine Hendrix – who originated the iconic role of Meredith Blake in Disney’s The Parent Trap – will participate in a post-show talkback and “Meredith Blake Look-Alike Contest” following the show on July 11th. Additionally, beginning July 10th, rush tickets are available on the TodayTix app for the World Premiere production of Ginger Twinsies.



Ginger Twinsies producer – and iconic original Meredith Blake from the 1998 film – Elaine Hendrix will host a Meredith Blake Look-Alike contest on July 11th. The winner will receive an exclusive photo op at the theater. Elaine will also join a special post-show event on July 11, with creator & director Kevin Zak, and Phillip Taratula (who plays Meredith Blake in Ginger Twinsies). She will share about behind the scenes moments from the film, and the Ginger Twinsies team will give insight on adapting the “true” story of Meredith Blake for the stage. This night is sure to be an unforgettable experience for any fan of the original film. You can hear more from Elaine here.



Beginning July 10th, rush tickets will become available for $32 (inclusive of fees) the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on any iOS or Android device, and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening’s show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.



Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre The comedy will celebrate its opening night on July 24, 2025.



You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.

