El Museo Del Barrio To Host Manhattan Celebration Of NYC's 'Open Culture' Initiative

Nearly one year after the closure of cultural institutions throughout New York City due to the pandemic, El Museo del Barrio will host the Manhattan celebration of the City's new Open Culture program. Aimed at providing an opportunity for cultural institutions to serve local communities outdoors, the initiative will allow groups to secure permits for street performances.

As the Manhattan celebration site, El Museo will present an uplifting performance by all-woman drumming group Fogo Azul and poetry from East Harlem-based Jesus Papoleto Melendez. In addition, participants will be invited to visit El Museo's galleries to view ESTAMOS BIEN - LA TRIENAL 20/21, the museum's first-ever national survey of contemporary Latinx art featuring more than 40 Latinx artists.

During the event, remarks given will highlight the critical economic condition of our city's artists, culture workers, and arts organizations while celebrating the opening weekend of the Open Culture program.