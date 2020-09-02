Edmonton's Garneau Theatre Utilizes Marquee In Exchange for Donations

Patrons can donate to have their own custom messages on the marquee.

Metro Cinema's Garneau Theatre is using their marquee to collect donations during shutdown, CTV News reports.

Patrons can donate to have their own custom messages on the marquee.

Garneau Theatre is located at 8712 109 Street North West in Edmonton.

Messages have ranged from birthday celebrations, anniversary well-wishes, class of 2020 congratulations and most recently, a marriage proposal.

Long-time patron of Garneau Theatre, Shannon Cox, popped the question to girlfriend Christina Borys. The message read: "Will you marry me? (Plz say yes, this cost me good money!)"

Read the full story HERE.

Check out the proposal below!

The Garneau Theatre was designed in the Art Moderne style by William Blaikie for Suburban Theatres of Edmonton. Construction was completed in the summer of 1940, and the first screening (The Great Waltz) was on October 24, 1940. The theatre has had many styles of programming over the years, under Suburban (Bill Wilson, Manager) until 1971, Famous Players (1971-1990), Magic Lantern Theatres (1991-2011) and now Metro Cinema.

The theatre features 300 seats on its main level, and a distinctive 200-seat mezzanine level. A permanent stage structure has been in place from the beginning, and the Garneau has often been used for talks, performances and community gatherings.

The lobby of the Garneau, now the Metro Gallery, is now outfitted with the ability to support film screenings, live performances, presentations and meetings. A very active gallery in the lobby has a rotating monthly exhibit of work by local visual artists.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You