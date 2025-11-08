Eddie Izzard to Perform Acclaimed Production of Shakespeare's HAMLET at the Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated performer Eddie Izzard brings her acclaimed one-person performance of The Tragedy of Hamlet to the Opera House in June 2026, following sold-out seasons in the United States and United Kingdom.

Akin to the original performances of Hamlet, Izzard will perform on the blank canvas of a bare stage, letting Shakespeare’s words and pure storytelling take the spotlight. Adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, this production sees Eddie embody all 23 characters in the timeless tragedy.

“I have always gravitated towards playing complex and demanding characters, and Hamlet is the pinnacle," said Izzard. "This production is for everyone — a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet."

"This is a rare opportunity for Sydney to experience Eddie’s dramatic flair," said Sydney Opera House Acting Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse. "Her one-person rendering of Shakespeare's classic tragedy offers audiences an intimate, engrossing performance. This is Eddie Izzard and Hamlet as you’ve never seen them before."

This is Izzard's second solo production following the sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews in New York and London. Izzard: The Tragedy of Hamlet will also appear at the Brisbane Powerhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne and the Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth.