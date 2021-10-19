Early Music New York to Return to Live Performances With Free Concert
The performance will take place Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Early Music New York (EM/NY) will celebrate its return to live performance with a free concert, a gesture of thanks to its loyal subscribers and patrons. A classical orchestra of 19 players will perform a program entitled "A Family Affair," with works by Mozart, Haydn, Mozart and Haydn - brothers, in the case of the Haydns; and father and son (the Mozarts). The performance will take place Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.
"Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart have come to epitomize music's classical era, but many other composers - including others named Haydn and Mozart! - made valuable contributions to the repertoire," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "Hearing an early Mozart symphony alongside a mature work by Michael Haydn - who knew both Mozarts in Salzburg well before his brother Joseph befriended Wolfgang in Vienna - provides a fascinating perspective on how all these composers, operating in the same orbit, developed distinct musical identities."
Performance Information
A FAMILY AFFAIR
The Haydns and the Mozarts
Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 77 Central Park West, at 68th Street, NYC
Program to include
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791) - Sinfonia No. 1 in E-Flat major, K. 16 (1768)
J. Michael Haydn (1737 - 1806) - Sinfonia No. 25 in G major (1784)
J. G. Leopold Mozart (1719 - 1787) - Sinfonia in B-Flat major (1775)
Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809) - Sinfonia No. 74 in E-Flat major (c.1780)
(program subject to change)
Early Music New York ~ Frederick Renz, Director
~ TICKETS ~
Free of Charge
· Seating reservations are first-come, first-served, and may be subject to capacity controls.
· Reservations must be made in advance, by phone (212-280-0330) or e-mail (reservations@earlymusicny.org), by Wednesday, October 27 at 5 pm.
· Limit of two tickets per reservation.
Early Music New York's 47th subscription season will continue with the following events:
ANGELI ANGLICUS - Christesmas in Anglia
Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Saturday, December 25, 2021 (Christmas Day) at 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm
Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Boxing Day) at 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm
Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, at 112th Street, NYC
BACH COUSINS - Luminous Dynasty
Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm
First Church of Christ, Scientist
TELEMANN À LA POLONAISE - From Folk to Formal
Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm
First Church of Christ, Scientist
For information & tickets: https://www.earlymusicny.org/