Early Music New York to Return to Live Performances With Free Concert

The performance will take place Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Oct. 19, 2021  

Early Music New York (EM/NY) will celebrate its return to live performance with a free concert, a gesture of thanks to its loyal subscribers and patrons. A classical orchestra of 19 players will perform a program entitled "A Family Affair," with works by Mozart, Haydn, Mozart and Haydn - brothers, in the case of the Haydns; and father and son (the Mozarts). The performance will take place Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

"Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart have come to epitomize music's classical era, but many other composers - including others named Haydn and Mozart! - made valuable contributions to the repertoire," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "Hearing an early Mozart symphony alongside a mature work by Michael Haydn - who knew both Mozarts in Salzburg well before his brother Joseph befriended Wolfgang in Vienna - provides a fascinating perspective on how all these composers, operating in the same orbit, developed distinct musical identities."

Performance Information

A FAMILY AFFAIR

The Haydns and the Mozarts

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 77 Central Park West, at 68th Street, NYC

Program to include

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791) - Sinfonia No. 1 in E-Flat major, K. 16 (1768)

J. Michael Haydn (1737 - 1806) - Sinfonia No. 25 in G major (1784)

J. G. Leopold Mozart (1719 - 1787) - Sinfonia in B-Flat major (1775)

Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809) - Sinfonia No. 74 in E-Flat major (c.1780)

(program subject to change)

Early Music New York ~ Frederick Renz, Director

~ TICKETS ~

Free of Charge

· Seating reservations are first-come, first-served, and may be subject to capacity controls.

· Reservations must be made in advance, by phone (212-280-0330) or e-mail (reservations@earlymusicny.org), by Wednesday, October 27 at 5 pm.

· Limit of two tickets per reservation.

Early Music New York's 47th subscription season will continue with the following events:

ANGELI ANGLICUS - Christesmas in Anglia

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 25, 2021 (Christmas Day) at 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Boxing Day) at 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, at 112th Street, NYC

BACH COUSINS - Luminous Dynasty

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist

TELEMANN À LA POLONAISE - From Folk to Formal

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist

For information & tickets: https://www.earlymusicny.org/


