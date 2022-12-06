EVITA Revival Will Be Produced at A.R.T. in May 2023

A new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera Evita is headed to the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University in May 2023, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. The A.R.T., in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company, will produce Evita May 14 - July 16, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.

Sammi Cannold (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment and the youngest female director in A.R.T. history) returns to A.R.T. to helm a revival of the Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita, which follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise to first lady of Argentina before her death at 33. This production evolves from Cannold's concert version presented at City Center in New York City in 2019. Casting will be announced at a later date.

"After helming New York City Center's concert production of Evita in 2019, it's simply a dream come true to be launching a fully realized new revival of this enduring classic at the American Repertory Theater next spring," said Cannold. "With Hal Prince's original production and ongoing research on the ground in Argentina as our north star, our phenomenal team and I will expand upon the ideas we began to explore at NYCC: examining Eva's story from a female and Argentine perspective, portraying this woman as a humanized icon, and seeing Evita's troubled teenage years as a dark, problematic backdrop lingering behind her dazzling 20s and 30s."

At A.R.T. Cannold previously directed the world premiere of Endlings by Celine Song and a site-specific production of Violet by Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley, staged on a moving bus. "I began interning at the A.R.T. when I was 18 years old and have since had the privilege of working on ten productions there. To be directing the single piece of art that means the most to me at the theater I call home is pretty surreal, and my gratitude is endless," said Cannold.

"Evita is a long-time favorite musical of mine, and I am so excited for A.R.T. audiences to experience Sammi's vision and passion for it," said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus. "It was inspiring to see Sammi develop as an artist during her early days at A.R.T., and it's been thrilling to watch her work in this country and abroad. I couldn't be more excited to welcome her back to A.R.T. for Evita."

Cannold's additional credits include Ragtime on Ellis Island, the Broadway-bound production of How to Dance in Ohio, the AppleTV documentary feature The Show Must Go On, and the upcoming production of Sunset Boulevard at The Kennedy Center.

Tickets to Evita at A.R.T. are available now as part of a 3-show subscription package. Single tickets will go on sale in March 2023. Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Subscribe.

Following its run at A.R.T., Evita will play at STC in Washington, D.C. as part of its 2023/24 season. Tickets will be available to current STC subscribers and package holders in the new year, to new subscribers in the spring, and go on sale to the general public in late summer.

As previously announced, A.R.T. is also producing the North American premiere of Life of Pi, a stage adaptation of the best-selling novel and winner of five 2022 Olivier Awards including Best New Play. Life of Pi began performances at the Loeb Drama Center on December 4 and continues through January 29, 2023. It is by Lolita Chakrabarti, will be directed by Max Webster, and is based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel.

The Wife of Willesden will play February 25 - March 18, 2023 at the Loeb. Adapted by Zadie Smith (2002 Critics' Circle Theatre Award, Most Promising Playwright) from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, it is directed by Indhu Rubasingham. The production comes to A.R.T. for its North American premiere from London's Kiln Theatre, where it will be remounted in December following its hit premiere last year.

An acclaimed new production of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, produced in association with Signature Theatre, ran at the Loeb Drama Center August 28 - September 24, 2022.