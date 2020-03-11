EMOJILAND To Offer Cast-Signed Playbills in Lieu of Stage Door Activities in an Effort to Stop Potential Spread of COVID-19
Emojiland today announced that they will be suspending the post-show stage door autograph & photo opportunity, as part of continued efforts to protect audience and cast safety from the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus). A limited number of cast autographed Playbills will be available in the lobby after every performance for audience members who were hoping to participate at the post-show stage door. Emojiland concludes its hit Off-Broadway run next Thursday, March 19th.
The musical features Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Zorro) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing. Shelby Acosta, Geena Quintos and Karl Skyler Urban round out the company.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
