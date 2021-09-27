Dvořák American Heritage Association Presents Quartet 131 in All-Dvorak Program

Dvořák American Heritage Association presents the acclaimed Quartet 131 and guest artists in the fifth edition of Dvořák: The Chamber Music Survey, the multi-year series in which all of Dvořák's chamber music will be heard by New York audiences.

Venue: Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd St Street, NYC 10021. The members of Quartet 131 are Regi Papa, violin I; Laura Jean Goldberg, violin II; Andy Lin, viola; and Robert La Rue, cello. They will be joined by guest artists Marcus R. Pyle, viola; and Mihai Marica, cello.

The program: Music of Dvořák: String Quartet No. 5 in F minor; Cypresses no.s 1-3, and the String Sextet in A major opus 48.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.dvoraknyc.org/new-events/chamber-music-survey.