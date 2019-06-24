Drew Gasparini & Friends Come to Rockwood Music Hall Tonight

Drew Gasparini & Friends, featuring Rozie Baker. Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3 185 Orchard Street Doors Open at 8:15pm Tickets are $10 plus 2 drink min. Ages 21+ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drew-gasparini-friends-feat-rozie-baker-tickets-58752314755



Drew Gasparini is an award winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, a performing singer/songwriter and winner of the 2006 John Lennon Songwriter's award. He wrote the music, lyrics, and book for his musical Crazy, Just Like Me (winner of "Best Of Fest" and runner up for "Best Book" in the New York Musical Theatre Festival 2011), and music & lyrics for Make Me Bad (PACE new musicals; book by Alex Brightman, Bloomington Playwrights Project), Turn Of The Screw (commission by Fordham University, 2012 workshop at Lincoln Center; book by Michael Kimmel), and #UntitledPopMusical (book by Michael Kimmel) to name a few. Drew was a contributing composer for the television series SMASH (season 2) on NBC- he was also seen and heard on Oxygen's The Next Big Thing for which he also wrote music, and has contributed songs to the children's program Monica's Mixing Bowl.

Drew wrote "The Text Message Song" for the popular one-woman, Off-Broadway show, "Hot Mess In Manhattan" and was named one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriter's You Should Know." The Houston Press has called Drew's music "deftly captivating with lyrics that pulse with vibrant poignancy and appealing wit." His work is regularly heard at Contemporary Classics New Voices in Seattle, Cutting-Edge Composers in NYC and his brand of theater concerts are performed regularly at esteemed NYC venues such as Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, and 54 Below. "The Music & Lyrics of Drew Gasparini" was presented at the Kennedy Center in 2012 and Lincoln Center in 2015. Drew's musical theatre/pop album "I Could Use A Drink: The Songs Of Drew Gasparini", featuring the vocals of some of Broadway's biggest names, was released by Broadway Records in 2013 and spent 5 weeks on the top 100 iTunes charts.

Drew is an alum of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre workshop and his sheet music is available at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com where he is a top 10 best seller. Currently Drew is working on several new musicals including an adaptation of the movie Night Shift for Warner Brothers Theater Ventures, an adaptation of the children's novel Whipping Boy (again with Alex Brightman). He is also working on another album and the development of a comedy/variety show with his collaborative, comedy collective, The (M)orons. Instagram @drewgasparini

https://www.thedrewgasparini.com/



Rozie Baker, Singer/Songwriter is in her senior year at Berklee College of Music in Boston, majoring in film scoring. She has most recently been directing musicals; Peter and the Starcatcher, The Last Five Years and next, American Idiot. She has performed in three Broadway Shows, Mary Poppins, Shrek and Bonnie & Clyde. Rozie has an upcoming EP of her original music, which she will be performing at the Drew Gasparini & Friends concert tonight.Instagram @roziebakerwho





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You