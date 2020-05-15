Dreamcast of the Week: The Tarzan Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Tarzan! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 14 years since the opening of Tarzan and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Jelani Alladin as Tarzan
Lea Salonga as Kala
Ramin Karimloo as Kerchak
And something new this week... we asked our Instagram followers to brainstorm their own picks for Jane Porter! Here's what some of you had to say!
"Laura Osnes would make a great Jane!" @alyss.kemp_
"Ciara Renee as Jane Porter! I think she'd bring something new to the role! And she's so talented!" @blackglassesandbooks
"How has nobody said Stephanie Styles as Jane yet?" @amy_watters_87
"I think Erika Henningsen should be Jane" @quayleharrison
"Brittain Ashford as Jane" @josie.jo.withrow
"Christy Altomare for Jane!!" @theatre_nerdddd
