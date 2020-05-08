Dreamcast of the Week: The Grease Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!

Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week

We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Grease! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!

What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!

This week marks 26 years since the opening of the first Grease revival and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!

Laura Dreyfuss as Sandy

Aaron Tveit as Danny

Krysta Rodriguez as Rizzo

Ryan McCartan as Kenickie

Christy Altomare as Frenchy

Darren Criss as The Teen Angel





