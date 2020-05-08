Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week
Dreamcast of the Week: The Grease Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Grease! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 26 years since the opening of the first Grease revival and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Laura Dreyfuss as Sandy
Aaron Tveit as Danny
Krysta Rodriguez as Rizzo
Ryan McCartan as Kenickie
Christy Altomare as Frenchy
Darren Criss as The Teen Angel
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'
While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When migh... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched... (read more)
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'
While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When migh... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched... (read more)