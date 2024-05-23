Drag Out The Vote Will Host Star Studded Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag Out The Vote, the pioneering organization blending drag culture and civic engagement, is set to host a fundraising event on Wednesday, May 29th at Balcon Salon NYC. The electrifying evening promises to be a celebration of democracy, diversity, and drag excellence, with all proceeds directly supporting Drag Out The Vote's critical 2024 general election efforts, notably the Drag Ambassador Program. The Drag Ambassador program works with drag artists across the country to register voters and get out the vote in their locales.

The event will feature a lineup of legendary drag royalty headlined by Alaska (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and All Stars 2 Winner) and Peppermint (runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9). Joining them will be special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Plasma

and Megami, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. Co-hosting this unforgettable affair are Drag Out The Vote National Co-chairs Brita Filter (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12) and Marti Gould Cummings, the first drag artist and non-binary person to run for New York City Council.

"We are thrilled to present Category Is: DRAG OUT THE VOTE, an event that embodies the intersection of art, activism, and empowerment," said Bronwyn Newport, the event's sponsor. "At a time when our voices matter more than ever, we invite everyone to join us for an evening of fabulous entertainment and unwavering support for our mission to mobilize voters across the nation."

Since the organization’s inception, Drag Out The Vote has recruited and trained over 300 drag artists in 44 states, contacted over 750,000 voters, and generated over 1 billion media impressions. Drag Out The Vote’s impactful initiatives have made a significant difference in New York, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. In 2022 alone, partnerships with organizations like Fair Wisconsin and OnePA enabled the organization to reach 125,000 voters in Wisconsin and over 80,000 voters in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and surrounding suburbs.

Tickets to this star-studded extravaganza are available now, offering attendees the chance to see the best in drag entertainment while contributing to a cause that resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. General Admission tickets are just $25 and VIP tickets include a premium open bar and special meet and greet with the performers, providing an exclusive opportunity to engage with the stars of the evening. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!