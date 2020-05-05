Donnie Kehr to Release New Song 'New York City Strong'; Issues NYC Strong-Video Challenge

Broadway's Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy) has written and produced the song "New York City Strong" an anthem for the city's First-responders and front-line workers during the COVID-19 crisis. The single will be available on iTunes and everywhere Friday May 11th.

Kehr also issued this week on social media, the NYC Strong-Video Challenge, where he asks New Yorkers to send a self-tape video singing the phrase "New York City Strong".

Kehr shard: "We will then combine all the videos into one, and will be released world-wide on May 11th.

