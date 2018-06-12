Donald Trump Responds To Robert De Niro's Tony Awards Appearance

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be "punch-drunk." I guess he doesn't... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

...realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network last night, June 10. The Tonys honored theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

Leading the wins was The Band's Visit, which took home 10 Tony Awards. HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child led the plays with 6 Tony Awards.

Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest American actors of all time, and has produced, directed and starred in many iconic films. Mr. De Niro won the 1974 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Godfather: Part II and the 1980 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Raging Bull. Mr. De Niro received Academy Award nominations for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings Playbook.

Mr. De Niro is a four-time New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for his work on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Awakenings. In addition to winning the 1981 Golden Globe Award for his work on Raging BULL and winning the 2011 Cecil B. DeMille Award, Mr. De Niro was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards. Mr. De Niro was nominated for six British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Mr. De Niro starred in many other films including Mean Streets, Bang the Drum, Analyze That, Meet the Fockers and more.

Mr. De Niro made his Broadway debut in the 1986 play Cuba & His Teddy Bear. Mr. De Niro founded his own Production Company, Tribeca Film Center, and made his film directorial debut in 1993 with A Bronx Tale.