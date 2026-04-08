Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND Receives 4K Restoration for 75th Anniversary

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Disney’s animated film Alice in Wonderland has undergone a new 4K restoration and will be available on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 5.

The newly restored film will debut with a special one-night-only premiere at the TCM Film Festival on May 1, offering audiences an early look at the restored presentation before it’s in-home release.

Timed for the anniversary, the 1951 film has been restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team. Over nine months, artists completed a digital scan of the original nitrate Successive Exposure (SE) negatives, followed by extensive clean-up to address dust, warping, and age-related wear.

The team also referenced original production artwork preserved by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to ensure the restoration remained true to the filmmakers’ original intent, collaborating closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Michael Giaimo to review every shot and refine color and luminance.

“The original animation artists’ work on Alice in Wonderland is stunning, and we’re proud to present it with renewed clarity and vibrancy,” said Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “This milestone restoration brings new depth and dimension to the film’s imaginative world, offering a vibrant presentation for longtime fans and a new generation of audiences alike.”

This release of Alice in Wonderland follows previous 4K restorations from Disney's animated library, which were undertaken for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella.

The home release includes a collection of bonus features on the Blu-ray and Digital release, offering rare behind-the-scenes and archival material. Highlights include reference footage with commentary by Alice herself, Kathryn Beaumont, along with classic companion shorts such as Thru the Mirror featuring Mickey Mouse and Alice’s Wonderland from the original Alice Comedies, a selection of deleted scenes, and music videos including “Beware the Jabberwock” and “If You’ll Believe in Me.”

The classic story of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, originally penned by Lewis Carroll, follows the titular young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and awakens in a strange, otherworldly land with beloved characters like the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Red Queen, and more.

In addition to the 1951 version, Alice in Wonderland has been brought to life for the stage and screen numerous times over the years, most recently by Tim Burton in Disney's 2010 live-action remake starring Johnny Depp. Other notable adaptations the 1972 musical starring Michael Crawford, a 1982 Broadway production, and the 1999 Hallmark TV movie. A new version is in the works at Universal, with Sabrina Carpenter set to star and produce.