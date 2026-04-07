Exclusive: THE GREAT GATSBY Star Corbin Bleu Performs 'Roaring On'

The party just got bigger at The Great Gatsby as the Broadway production welcomes Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu, and John Behlmann to its Broadway cast. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at one of the new stars in action with a new video of Corbin Bleu performing “Roaring On” as Nick Carraway.

Carney steps into the title role of Jay Gatsby, Bleu takes on Nick, and Behlmann joins as Tom Buchanan. The trio made their debut at the Broadway Theatre this week. Check out photos of the new cast in action!

The evening also marked a personal milestone for Carney, who is now starring opposite his real-life wife Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan—marking their first time sharing a Broadway stage since their marriage.

The principal cast also includes Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim, with a full ensemble supporting the production.

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby continues its run at the Broadway Theatre, where the “roaring” energy of the Jazz Age is very much alive.