Diana Damrau Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital This Tuesday, February 6

Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the performance with a credit card will receive automatic refunds.

Feb. 02, 2024

Carnegie Hall has announced that soprano Diana Damrau must regrettably cancel her recital with pianist Helmut Deutsch in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage scheduled for this Tuesday, February 6 due to illness.

Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the performance with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Ticketholders with any questions can email feedback@carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.




