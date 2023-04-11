Dialogue With Three Chords Wraps Season 12 With Two April Shows In Two Boroughs

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 11, 2023  

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) wraps their first post-pandemic, in-person season with two shows in April. First, they team with brooklynONE productions (bkONE) for readings of two comic-book themed plays at Brooklyn's Industry City on April 22. Then, the "Fragments Against Ruins" cycle has it's closing performance at Von Bar in Manhattan on April 27. All shows are written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

These borough-spanning performances wrap D3C's twelfth season producing original indie theater in New York City.

On April 22 at 7pm, D3C stages readings of "The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold," and "A People's History of Superheroism" at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, which follows the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. Fort Hamilton Distillery is located at 68 34th St Building 6, 2nd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11232. Tickets are $5.

"The Last Days..." imagines a conversation with William Moulton Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman, and Frederic Wertham, the Joseph McCarthy of comics. "A People's History..." is a monologue from a Silver Age superhero looking back on her Golden Age roots and fearing for the Dark Age of the future.

On April 27 at 8pm at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, D3C presents the final installments of the "Fragments Against Ruins" series of plays inspired by public-domain characters: "We Are Loathed Because We Are Feared" and "Only in Sonnets."

"We Are Loathed..." is based on the public domain film "The Last Man on Earth" which was based on the novel "I am Legend" by Richard Matheson. "We Are Loathed..." finds the last person on earth struggling with identity in a world without human beings and interrogating our relationship with the objects in our lives.

"Only in Sonnets" explores the relationship between Michelangelo and his true love Tommaso dei Cavalieri through poems and letters. "Only in Sonnets" explores a chaste love affair that began the same year that their love was declared a sin punishable by death.

Tickets for the April 22nd Industry City show are available here: Click Here

The April 27th performance at Von Bar is free.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE maintains a residency in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/




