Details Announced for Live LA #Ham4Ham Show, Hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda

In celebration of Hamilton's Opening Night in Los Angeles, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a LIVE #Ham4Ham ticket lottery and performance with special guests outside of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, August 16th at 1 pm PT.



Tickets in the front two rows will be sold for $10 each (cash only) to lottery winners. One entry per person. Winners must be present to win and must have a photo ID that matches the name drawn. The official lineup for the lottery begins at 10 AM PT. Entries will be collected from 12:30 - 1 PM PT.



#Ham4Ham shows are a tradition that started outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Broadway previews.

Following its triumphant run in San Francisco, the notional tour of Hamilton arrived in Los Angeles on August 8 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The production stars Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Joshua Henryas Aaron Burr, Rory O'Malley as King George III, RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Source: Hamilton App

Related Articles