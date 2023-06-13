Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will play from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre

North Shore Music Theatre will be alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC once more as the treasured musical, featuring a timeless score by Rodgers & Hammerstein, takes the stage for the eighth time in the theatre’s 68-year history. THE SOUND OF MUSIC will play from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

"The Sound of Music is arguably the most popular musical in the world. Putting together a production is a monumental task, from finding the right cast to fill these iconic roles, to working with the show’s designers to create a unique and lavish production that will live up to the expectations our faithful audiences,” said owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Along with the show’s director, Kevin P. Hill, we have assembled an extraordinarily talented cast, led by Broadway’s Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner, who will bring this beloved story to life on stage. I look forward to seeing a multigenerational audience gathered together to create new memories that will last a lifetime."

 The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. When a novice nun proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain. Featuring a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is filled with some of the most memorable and well-loved songs of all time including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” and the title song “The Sound of Music.”

The roles of Maria Rainer and Captain Georg von Trapp will be played by Broadway’s Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner. Desi Oakley has been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Elphaba & Nessarose), Les Misérables (Fantine), and Annie (Grace & Lily) and on the West End in Chicago (Roxie Hart) and Waitress (Jenna). She has also been seen across the country leading the national tours of Wicked, Waitress, and Evita. Joseph Spieldenner originated the role of Grantaire in the national tour and Broadway run of the 25th Anniversary production of Les Misérables. He has also been seen in the national tour of South Pacific (Cable) and in regional productions of Company (Paul), Cabaret (Clifford), Carousel (Billy) and here at North Shore Music Theatre in Les Misérables and Little Shop of Horrors.

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC will also feature Janinah Burnett (Mother Abbess), John Scherer (Max Detweiler),and  Kerry Conte (Elsa Schraeder), along with Mary Callanan (Frau Schmidt), Tori Heinlein (Liesl von Trapp) Travis Anderson (Rolf Gruber), and Kevin B. McGlynn (Franz).

 There will be two casts of local young performers taking on the roles of the younger vonTrapp children:  Alex Kennedy and Wade Gleeson Turner(Friedrich von Trapp), Isabella Carroll and Emilia Tagliani (Louisa von Trapp), Jack Baumrind and Patrick Naughton (Kurt von Trapp), Lola Rhoads and Penelope Rhoads (Brigitta von Trapp), Helen Brady and Dalya Eracar (Marta von Trapp), and Ainsley Moulton and Regan Shanahan (Gretl von Trapp)

 The cast of 37 is completed by April Armstrong (Sister Berthe), Tommy Betz, Harrison Drake (Admiral von Schreiber), Russell Garrett (Herr Zeller), Billy Goldstein (Baron Elberfeld), Drake Leach, Esther Lee, Meagan Lewis-Michelson (Baroness Elberfeld), Derek Luscutoff, Marlene Montes (Sister Margaretta), Ellen Peterson, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Brad Reinking, Jalynn Stewart, Nicole Weitzman, and Lisa Yuen (Sister Sophia).

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be directed by Kevin P. Hill who has helmed NSMT’s productions of A Christmas Carol, Kinky Boots, Rodger + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard, Jersey Boys, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, and Sister Act. The creative team will also include Briana Fallon (Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Design), Jose Santiago(Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager) and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director).

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), andMatthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

 Tickets for THE SOUND OF MUSIC are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are July 11 – July 23, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is sponsored by Abiomed. 

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2023 musical season with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville (August 15 - 27), The Full Monty(September 26 – October 8), Elvis: A Musical Revolution (October 31 - November 12), and end with the annual production of A Christmas Carol once again starring David Coffee (December 7 - 23).

 




