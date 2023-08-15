Dervish Comes to Adler Hall in March 2024

The performance is  on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30PM. 

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Dervish Comes to Adler Hall in March 2024

One of the world’s most creative interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish are coming to New York to perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30PM.  Tickets are $35, $55 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available starting on Friday, August 18 at 10:00AM at www.eventbrite.com.  

Dervish's founding members were childhood friends in County Sligo, the same creatively fertile region that spawned a group of legendary fiddle players who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1920s, then recorded the first known Irish-music albums of any genre.  As young musicians in 1989, the band members were commissioned to record an album of music from the renowned Sligo tradition. Despite a feverish response from all around the world, Dervish turned down record-deal offers and launched their own label and career, releasing their sophomore effort Harmony Hill in 1993, immediately seeing the album climb the Irish mainstream charts. The band have since released 14 albums on their own label and in recent years they have been working with Rounder Records and the Concord Music Group in Nashville.

Through the years, Dervish has appeared at some of the world's biggest festivals, from Glastonbury in the UK to Paleo in Switzerland to Rock in Rio, with the "great and good" of the entertainment industry while steadily making their name as of the foremost purveyors of Irish folk music of their generation.




RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances

​​​​​​​Here Lies Love has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Broadway with the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, through which free childcare services will be offered during Here Lies Love's Saturday, September 23nd 3:30pm matinee performance.

2
Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Cl Photo
Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Club

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced that from Monday 25 September 2023, the roles of The Emcee and Sally Bowles will be played by music icons Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem.

3
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the first day of rehearsal for THE WIZ. See the talented cast as they prepare for their upcoming performance in this highly anticipated production.

4
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings To Build A Home from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Photo
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Get an exclusive look at Erin Davie performing 'To Build A Home' from Signature Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County, with music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Marsha Norman.

More Hot Stories For You

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat ClubJake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre HistoryVideo: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre History
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayFatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Photos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED

Recommended For You