Dervish Comes to Adler Hall in March 2024

One of the world’s most creative interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish are coming to New York to perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $35, $55 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available starting on Friday, August 18 at 10:00AM at www.eventbrite.com.

Dervish's founding members were childhood friends in County Sligo, the same creatively fertile region that spawned a group of legendary fiddle players who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1920s, then recorded the first known Irish-music albums of any genre. As young musicians in 1989, the band members were commissioned to record an album of music from the renowned Sligo tradition. Despite a feverish response from all around the world, Dervish turned down record-deal offers and launched their own label and career, releasing their sophomore effort Harmony Hill in 1993, immediately seeing the album climb the Irish mainstream charts. The band have since released 14 albums on their own label and in recent years they have been working with Rounder Records and the Concord Music Group in Nashville.

Through the years, Dervish has appeared at some of the world's biggest festivals, from Glastonbury in the UK to Paleo in Switzerland to Rock in Rio, with the "great and good" of the entertainment industry while steadily making their name as of the foremost purveyors of Irish folk music of their generation.