Derek McLane, Dede Ayite, Natasha Katz, and More Join OTHELLO Creative Team

Additional members of the creative team have been announced for Tony Award winning director Kenny Leon’s new production of William Shakespeare’s Othello. The production stars Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, with Molly Osborne as 'Desdemona.'

The award-winning creative team will feature two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award® winner Justin Ellington (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers for the production.

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.

Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, this production of Othello will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement next spring on Broadway.

Othello will play Spring 2025 at a Shubert Organization theater to be announced soon along with production dates, and additional casting.