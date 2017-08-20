Denzel Washington Led THE ICEMAN COMETH Coming to Broadway This Spring

BroadwayWorld has just learned that a production of Eugene O'Neill's THE ICEMAN COMETH will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018.

George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

Denzel Washington has been a household name since he first became known as a heartthrob doctor on the NBC television medical drama ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988). Film success followed with work in such diverse films as PHILADELPHIA, MAN ON FIRE, THE GREAT DEBATERS, GANGSTER, and FLIGHT.

His directing credits begin in 2002 with ANTWONE FISHER, followed by THE GREAT DEBATERS, FENCES, and even a recent episode of the hit TV show GREY'S ANATOMY.

But acting and directing were not his first calling. Born in Mt. Vernon, New York, on December 28, 1954, Washington at first studied journalism at Fordham University. He took a break from college and returned to pursue acting instead, and ended up at the American Conservatory Theater. The 1981 film CARBON COPY marked his movie debut, while he began his stage career in Off-Broadway productions.

He made his Broadway debut in 1988 in CHECKMATES. His first Oscar nomination for acting was as the real life apartheid figure Steve Biko in CRY FREEDOM. He would win his first for GLORY in 1989. Other high profile film roles include Spike Lee's MO' BETTER BLUES, and another Oscar nomination for MALCOLM X. His prolific film career boasts more than 50 acting credits, and counting.

He has returned to Broadway several times, in addition to FENCES, in other high profile revivals, such as JULIUS CAESAR and in 2014 as the troubled Walter Lee Younger in A RAISIN IN THE SUN, also directed by Leon.

