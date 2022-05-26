Denise Burse, Nora Cole, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & More to Star in Clubbed Thumb's BODIES THEY RITUAL

Clubbed Thumb has announced complete casting for the final production of the rescheduled 25th SUMMERWORKS festival of new plays, Bodies They Ritual. Performances will run June 22-July 2.

Bodies They Ritual will star Emmy Award winner Denise Burse ("Black Mirror"), Nora Cole (On the Town), Jacqueline Guillen (Man Cave), Kai Heath (On Sugarland), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Chicken & Biscuits), Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes), Keilly McQuail (Lunch Bunch), Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland), Bianca Norwood (Seven Deadly Sins) and Nandita Shenoy ("Daredevil"). Previously announced cast members April Matthis and Mahira Kakkar have departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

A Santa Fe sweat lodge lets loose what's bottled up in a group of Texan ladies who have gathered for a birthday celebration. Will any of them taste that deep, deep spirituality only to be found in the American Southwest?

Written by Angela Hanks and directed by Knud Adams, Bodies They Ritual will feature set design by Jian Jung (Suicide Forest), costume design by Enver Charkartash (Is This A Room), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (The Refuge Plays) and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna (Good Faith). Allison Raynes will serve as production stage manager.

SUMMERWORKS is in performances now through July 2, 2022 at The Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street) and features productions of three new plays: California, written by Trish Harnetiaux and directed by Will Davis; Spindle Shuttle Needle, written by Gab Reisman and directed by Tamilla Woodard; and Bodies They Ritual, written by Angela Hanks and directed by Knud Adams.

Tickets are $25; Reserved Seats $30; Students $20. Festival passes start at $55. Tickets and passes are on sale now at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36616.

Highlights from the previous 24 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, Jason Grote and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Rinne Groff, Sylvan Oswald, Susan Stanton and Ariel Stess; and new works by Anne Washburn, Adam Bock, Gregory Moss, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Erin Courtney, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.

Past SUMMERWORKS directors include Pam MacKinnon, Lee Sunday Evans, Lear deBessonet, Anne Kauffman, Robert O'Hara, Davis McCallum, Leigh Silverman, and Ken Rus Schmoll.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut in 2019 with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. The play continues its national tour throughout 2022. Clubbed Thumb's second anthology, Unusual Stories, Unusually Told, was published in 2021 by Methuen Drama / Bloomsbury.

ABOUT Clubbed Thumb



Clubbed Thumb commissions, develops and produces funny, strange and provocative new plays by living American writers. Clubbed Thumb is a groundbreaker, with a precise curatorial vision and a remarkable track record for launching artists' careers; and an incubator, nurturing plays, collaborations, and above all artists, through thoughtfully deployed resources, opportunities, mentorship and hospitality.

Clubbed Thumb's plays vary in style and content, but are always 90 minutes or under. They feature substantial and challenging roles for all genders, are questioning, formally inventive, theatrical, and exhibit a sense of humor. Since its founding in 1996, the company has presented over 100 productions.

