Dee Roscioli Completes The Muny's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast; Design and Production Team Announced

The Muny announced today that Broadway's Dee Roscioli will complete the cast of the theatre's 103rd season opener, Smokey Joe's Cafe. The design and production team for the Muny premiere was also announced. Smokey Joe's Cafe runs July 26 - Aug. 1.

"This amazing, powerful and joyous show is the perfect production to launch our historic 103rd season," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Set in St. Louis's historic Gaslight Square, Smokey Joe's Cafe celebrates what matters most right now: community, music and the glorious power of pure entertainment."

Smokey Joe's Cafe's complete cast includes Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey.

The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Smokey Joe's Cafe is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.

The production team leading Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey.

Smokey Joe's Cafe, the songs of Leiber and Stoller, features words and music by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and The Drifters - what do they have in common? Besides being some of the most popular artists of the 50s and 60s, their hits, and over 35 others, are the bread and butter of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest-running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23. Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.