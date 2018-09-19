Podcast: Listen to the Debut Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID, Featuring Joel Grey!

The debut episode of the new podcast The Fabulous Invalid is now available! Entitled "Willkommen," this first episode features the group's in-depth sit-down with Academy and Tony Award-winning actor, and theatrical legend, Joel Grey, whose acclaimed new production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) at the National Yiddish Theatre has been twice extended and now plays through October 25, 2018.

The brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, is co-hosted by Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard

The inaugural season of The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso. Additional guests for this first season will be announced shortly.

The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there, and passionate theater professionals on the planet. Their guests won't tell us how they do what they do; they'll tell us why they do it. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about all the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater - from actors to producers, and stage managers to critics. Together, they'll share their love for The Great White Way, or as it has long been known, "the fabulous invalid".

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

