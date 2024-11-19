Mattel Releases Rita Moreno-Inspired Barbie Doll

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Rita Moreno’s upcoming 93rd birthday, Barbie is honoring her with a doll as the newest addition to the Barbie Tribute Collection. Moreno is one of only 21 performers to ever achieve EGOT-status through winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The Rita Moreno Barbie doll's look is inspired by her most famous red-carpet moments. Barbie worked closely with Moreno to sculpt a doll in proper reflection of her likeness, working with the star from the initial design to the final touches of her outfit.

"I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams. That’s what I hope this doll inspires in each and every girl today: to live their life with courage and resilience so that they can make their dreams a reality. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Barbie to bring this doll to life, and I hope it serves as a reminder to embrace your limitless possibilities and pursue your passions because when you embrace them, you’re bound to go far.” – Rita Moreno.

About Rita Moreno

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. Her other notable films include Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994) and the cult film Slums of Beverly Hills (1998). She voiced the titular role of Carmen Sandiego in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999. For theater, she is best known for her role as Googie Gomez in The Ritz. She played the role of the matriarch Lydia Margarita del Carmen Inclán Maribona Leyte-Vidal de Riera in the 2017 remake of One Day at a Time.

Moreno is one of the few artists to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. She is also one of 23 people who have achieved what is called the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual competitive Academy, Emmy and Tony awards for acting; she and Helen Hayes are the only two who have achieved both distinctions. She has won numerous other awards, including various lifetime achievement awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor. In 2015, she was awarded a Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for her contribution to American culture, through performing arts. She was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019. Moreno recently starred in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of West Side Story.

You can purchase the doll HERE!