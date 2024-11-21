De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full company has been announced for the new musical Redwood, coming to Broadway in 2025. Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX) will join Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel in the musical, which begins previews on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13, 2025 Opening Night.

In addition to the on-stage cast, the producers have announced that Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship), and Veronica Otim (& Juliet), will join the company. Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen) will return to Broadway as the standby for Menzel’s character Jesse.

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Redwood was Originally Developed and Produced by La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director), where it premiered earlier this year in a sold-out run.