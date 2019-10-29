De Blasio Administration Announces New IDNYC Program Benefits Ahead Of Five Year Anniversary

The de Blasio Administration today announced the launch of the IDNYC renewal campaign, new and returning benefit partners, and the IDNYC Middle School Card. With the fifth anniversary of the IDNYC program approaching and the first set of cards set to expire beginning in January 2020, the program has also introduced a new card design and a comprehensive, citywide advertising and targeted outreach campaign to promote renewals. IDNYC is the largest and most successful municipal ID program in the country with over 1.3 million cardholders.

"IDNYC has helped more than 1.3 million New Yorkers access the best our city has to offer," said Mayor de Blasio. "Over the last five years, IDNYC has become the largest and most successful municipal ID program in the nation because of this commitment to accessibility and inclusion, and this new expansion will ensure even more New Yorkers can participate."

"IDNYC represents this administration's unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion for all New Yorkers," said J. Phillip Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives. "IDNYC makes this city more accessible for all, regardless of their circumstances. I commend all the new advancements of the program and am excited to see the expansion of our benefit partners in 2020. "

"We are thrilled to celebrate five years of expanding opportunity for all through the IDNYC program with new additions and innovations that make IDNYC even more accessible and beneficial to New Yorkers," said Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. "With renewals kicking off this December, we are proud to partner with vibrant cultural institutions across the five boroughs as we welcome returning and new cardholders to the program."

"IDNYC is more than an identification card-it's a key to the countless resources and cultural experiences New York City has to offer. Thanks to our partnership, IDNYC will be available to more students directly in their schools, expanding opportunities for students to explore this City and reaffirming their identities as New Yorkers. I encourage our students to take advantage!" said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza.

As part of the program's continued expansion, IDNYC-in close partnership with the NYC Department of Education-launched a series of pop-up enrollment sites at public middle schools. The first, five-day pop-up opened at J.H.S. 291 Roland Hayes in Bushwick, Brooklyn on October 21st, 2019. The next pop-up will be held at M.S. 51 William Alexander in Park Slope, Brooklyn on October 30th followed by M.S. 562 Evergreen Middle School for Urban Exploration in Bushwick, Brooklyn on November 14th. Middle school students ages 10 and up who attend these selected schools can enroll in IDNYC without a parent or guardian present. IDNYC will accept the middle school's verification of the student's identity and residency, along with a form signed by a parent or guardian, as sufficient proof to meet the eligibility requirements for the card.

A special card with a vertical layout will be issued to all students who choose to obtain a card at their middle school pop-up enrollment site. The card will display the student's name, photo, date of birth, height, gender, and the name of their middle school. It will not show the student's home address.

IDNYC will also begin allowing non-students residing in college/university housing to use their university housing agreements to establish residency.

In addition, beginning on December 2nd, 2019, New Yorkers whose IDNYC is expiring in less than 60 days, or whose card has been expired for less than 6 months, will be able to apply to renew their IDNYC through a new online portal or in person at an Enrollment Center. Through the online portal, cardholders will be able to conveniently make most card changes, including changing their address and adding a gender designation. For address changes, cardholders will need to upload and submit scanned residency documents. Changes to a cardholder's name, height, or eye color must be completed in person at an Enrollment Center. After completing the renewal process, all cardholders will receive a new IDNYC card featuring a new design.

A multilingual ad campaign to promote renewals will run from November 2019 to June 2020 and span community and ethnic print, digital, and broadcast media, in addition to transportation platforms, small businesses, and direct mail. This effort will be paired with targeted community outreach efforts.

Since its launch in January 2015, IDNYC has offered New Yorkers increased access to City services, discounts on recreation and entertainment, free or reduced admission to cultural institutions, and other benefits. As of October of this year, cardholders have accrued through IDNYC savings of over $55 million on memberships and other fees.

Among these savings, cardholders have redeemed over 680,000 free one-year memberships from participating cultural benefit partners. Over 50 arts venues have offered free memberships, and many more have offered discounts and other benefits since the program began.

IDNYC comes into 2020 with many new and returning benefit partners who are offering cardholders everything from discounted tickets and free days, to free yearlong memberships. Cardholders can receive discounts and other benefits at numerous cultural institutions across the five boroughs. The Apollo Theater, Bargemusic, National Sawdust, The Shed, and the Whitney Museum are among IDNYC's newest cultural partners. They join a long list of returning cultural partners, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn Academy of Music, MoMA PS1, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, New York Botanical Garden, and more.

In addition, New Yorkers can use their IDNYC to obtain a variety of great discounts on health services, entertainment and more. Starting January 2020, cardholders will receive discounts at Cookies Kids Department Store, 1-800- Flowers, and Ital Kitchen - IDNYC's newest benefit partners.

The full list of new IDNYC benefit partners can be found here.

In 2017, IDNYC introduced an online application portal that allowed first time enrollers to start their applications through IDNYC's website. Additionally, that year cardholders were able to check their immunization records online with My Vaccine Record for the first time.

In 2018, IDNYC reduced the age of enrollment eligibility from down from 14 to 10 years old, allowing more younger New Yorkers to access the benefits of IDNYC.

In January 2019, Mayor de Blasio and First Lady McCray announced the addition of a third gender designation. The IDNYC program had previously allowed cardholders to self-designate their gender or choose to not declare a gender. The addition of the third designation, denoted as "X", expanded the options by allowing transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to affirmatively select a gender marker on their IDNYC that more closely reflects how they identify or express their gender.

IDNYC is a card for all New Yorkers, from all backgrounds, and from all five boroughs. The City remains committed to protecting the confidentiality of all IDNYC cardholders and never asks applicants about their immigration status. All City residents ages 10 and above are eligible to get a municipal ID card, and enrollment remains free at Enrollment Centers throughout the five boroughs. For more information on benefits, eligibility criteria, and how to renew or enroll at nyc.gov/idnyc or call 311 and say 'IDNYC.'

"IDNYC offers all New Yorkers the convenience and security of an official ID card that also provides access to everything our city has to offer, from education and benefits to entertainment and culture," said Department of Social Service Commissioner Steven Banks. "We are very proud of what we have accomplished during these past five years and look forward to continued success by giving cardholders an even wider range of benefits free of charge and encouraging those who don't have the card yet to sign up for it."

"Since IDNYC's 2015 launch, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers representing every neighborhood across the five boroughs have taken advantage of free annual memberships offered by our extraordinary cultural partners," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl. "This has helped transform IDNYC into something that is truly for all New Yorkers, and has created a powerful new tool for everyone to participate in our city's rich cultural life. We thank the cultural groups who have offered benefits to card holders over the last five years, and we're thrilled to welcome new groups as partners on this vital program as it enters its fifth year."

"In one of the most diverse cities in the nation, with every language, religion, and country on the planet represented here, the thing that unites us is that we are all New Yorkers," said Carmelyn P. Malalis, Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights. "The IDNYC program helps over 1 million people access necessary services and programs, while simultaneously making accessible some of our city's most beloved cultural institutions. IDNYC has become one of NYC's most vital resources and will continue to foster a safer, more welcoming city for all."

"The IDNYC Card connects New Yorkers to an array of important health benefits, including linking to NYC Health + Hospitals' services," said Mitchell Katz, MD, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. "We have over 70 patient care sites across the city, offering New Yorkers affordable access to high-quality health care. While you don't need an IDNYC card to access our facilities, the card can be linked to a patient's account and streamline the appointment check-in process."

"More than 350,000 households in New York City do not have a bank account and they spend $225 million a year on check cashing fees," said Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Lorelei Salas. "Being able to open an account with IDNYC (not to mention all the other benefits) removes one barrier that many New Yorkers worry about-identification to open an account. And having and using a bank account helps families conduct day-to-day transactions, save money, and guard against unexpected financial emergencies. I encourage unbanked New Yorkers to use their IDNYC to open an account today at one of the more than a dozen participating banks and credit unions."

"For years, our groundbreaking IDNYC program has made it possible for New Yorkers of all gender identities to access an ID that more accurately reflects who we are, now with fewer barriers than ever," said Ashe McGovern, Executive Director of the NYC Unity Project. "We are excited about these expansions in outreach and eligibility, knowing that access to affirming, inclusive identity documents is vital in combatting the discrimination that trans, gender non-binary and gender non-conforming communities too often experience at school, in their jobs, and across their daily lives."

"For nearly five years, New York City's diverse LGBTQ communities, like all communities, have experienced the growing benefits of the nation's largest municipal ID program," said Matthew McMorrow, Senior Advisor for LGBTQ Community Affairs, Mayor's Community Affairs Unit. "IDNYC has been particularly life changing our City's transgender, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming residents, whose other identity documents don't always align with their gender identity. By allowing applicants to self-attest to their gender and by offering a non-binary 'X' gender option, IDNYC is living up to our City's core values of diversity, inclusion, self-expression and self-determination. People now have a card that reflects who they really are."

"As a Member representing a district within the most diverse borough in New York City, the world's borough of Queens, I've seen how beneficial IDNYC has been in bringing people out of the shadows and connecting them to vital services. Not only will it now be easier to register for the program, but more expansive thanks to all the announced partnerships. New York recognizes the value of diversity, and I am proud to welcome all new and returning members of the IDNYC program," said Congressman Gregory Meeks.

"The IDNYC program has proven to be a major benefit for New Yorkers since it was introduced almost five years ago, and the hundreds of thousands of people who have enrolled is a testament to its success. I encourage all New Yorkers who have the card to renew as soon as they can, and for new applicants to enroll immediately. I thank the Mayor and the Office of Immigrant Affairs for their partnership," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams.

"IDNYC is the most successful municipal identification program anywhere in the country. And every year this identification card is improved, furthering that success. This year is no different. We are excited to hear about new partnerships and the program's expansion to middle school students. As we prepare for the IDNYC's first ever of renewal period, we must hold fast to what makes this card work - the unwavering commitment to protect and empower our most vulnerable Yorkers," said Council Member Carlos Menchaca, Chair, Immigration Committee.

"The IDNYC program has been a great resource for members of our community, serving as both a form of identification and a cultural passport," said Council Member I. Daneek Miller, Co-Chair of the Black, Latino/a, and Asian Caucus. "This new expansion will bring the benefits of the program to our young people and creates an easier application and renewal process."

"For immigrant communities, the IDNYC program has expanded access to our city's cultural institutions, health services and businesses," said Council Member Margaret S. Chin. "At its core, it has been a lifeline, serving as a free identification card for all New Yorkers, regardless of their immigration status. Reaching over 1 million people, this program has proven its invaluable impact to enhance government participation, public safety and peace of mind. I thank the Mayor for recognizing IDNYC's role in our City's cultural fabric, and investing in multilingual efforts to promote renewals."

"The fact that IDNYC is still expanding and improving five years after it started is proof the program successful. With these great discounts and benefits, every New Yorker should get an IDNYC card right now. Thank you to Mayor de Blasio for making IDNYC a continued priority designed to make the lives of New York City residents easier and better," said Council Member Ben Kallos.

"The IDNYC card might just be a piece of plastic, but for many it's an affirmation of identity and belonging here in New York City. The card is also a gateway to arts and culture opportunities and institutions. This effort by the administration helps strengthen the patchwork of this city by tightening the seams and bringing us together," said Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr.

"For nearly five years, IDNYC has been an invaluable resource for more than 1 million New Yorkers. I love my IDNYC card, which connects me and my family to so many resources and cultural institutions in the 27th Senate District. I'll be renewing my IDNYC card when it's set to expire, and encourage any New Yorker who doesn't yet have access to this helpful resource to go to their local Enrollment Center and get an IDNYC card. I commend Mayor de Blasio, Commissioner Mostofi and the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs for their work ensuring New Yorkers of all backgrounds feel welcome in our city," said State Senator Brad Hoylman.

"IDNYC has already provided thousands of New Yorkers from all backgrounds with security and access to a variety of City services, and I am pleased to see the same privilege be afforded to New York City middle school students and youth. I thank Mayor Bill de Blasio and his administration for expanding this important program, and continuing to provide New Yorkers with the peace of mind and access to City services that come from having recognized identification," said State Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said: "This free ID card is critical in ensuring that everyone has the identification needed to obtain services, and to be identified in cases of emergency. It also allows for discounts at many cultural institutions allowing more New Yorkers to take advantage of what the city has to offer. I am glad the program is being renewed and I hope everyone will participate and get and IDNYC card," said State Senator James Sanders Jr.

"IDNYC continues to play an important role in making New York City accessible to everyone. The new Middle School Card will allow our next generation of leaders to visit and learn from our City's world class cultural institutions. Together with an expanding list of partners and easy renewal options, this landmark initiative continues to surpass expectations. I applaud Mayor Bill de Blasio and Commissioner Bitta Mostofi of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs for their continuing efforts to expand NYC programs and services to all residents," said Assembly Member David I. Weprin.

"I applaud that IDNYC is helping New Yorkers get more exposed to more of the cultural institutions in our neighborhoods. New Yorkers should be given the opportunity to experience these wonders that are right outside their door," said Assembly Member Michael G. DenDekker.

"Through IS 291's partnership with IDNYC, we're providing our middle school students with their first official ID, and opening the door for our students and families to access New York City's resources and diverse, cultural experiences. Thank you to IDNYC for helping us close the opportunity gap for our school community," said Janice Bruce, Principal of J.H.S. Roland Hayes.

"Bargemusic is pleased to partner with IDNYC in its longstanding mission to connect local audiences to New York City's cultural life," said Bargemusic's President and Artistic Director, violinist Mark Peskanov. "For over 40 years, Bargemusic has presented chamber music in an unlikely and startlingly beautiful setting-a floating barge at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge with a dramatic backdrop of the East River and lower Manhattan skyline. IDNYC holders are eligible for a discount to Bargemusic's regular concerts when purchased through the website at www.bargemusic.org."

Paola Prestini, National Sawdust Co-founder & Artistic Director said, "National Sawdust is committed to providing access to our programming to all New Yorkers. We're dedicated to giving people the opportunity to make new musical discoveries because we believe that music has the power to foster community, to explore new ideas, to ignite creativity, and, most of all, to help us better understand the diverse world that we live in. We are proud to be partnering with New York City's Department of Cultural Affairs to give New Yorkers more accessible opportunities to experience the power of music."

"IDNYC is one of the many great opportunities New Yorkers have to discover all the City has to offer, from museums and parks to countless other cultural institutions, and the Apollo Theater is thrilled to be a part of it in the coming year," said Apollo Theater President and CEO Jonelle Procope. "For more than 85 years the Apollo has been committed to celebrating the work of emerging and established African American artists and the culture of the African diaspora, and we look forward to welcoming even more audiences through our doors through this exciting program."

"The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. As an independent nonprofit located on city-owned land, we are thrilled to partner with the IDNYC program in our efforts to welcome all New Yorkers," said Alex Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed.

"Brooklyn Children's Museum has granted over 15,000 free IDNYC memberships since the program began in 2015," said Stephanie Wilchfort, President & CEO of Brooklyn Children's Museum. Participation in IDNYC helps guarantee access to families from every Brooklyn community and throughout New York City. We are delighted to be working with the City of New York again on this important project. "

"The Whitney Museum is proud to be participating in IDNYC which will help us further our commitment to serving the community and celebrating the art and culture of the United States. We are excited to offer New Yorkers greater access to our collection, exhibitions and programming," said Adam D. Weinberg, Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art.

"Flushing Town Hall is dedicated to serving the immigrant communities of NYC with culturally-relevant programming, and we're proud to have been a cultural benefit partner of IDNYC since its inception - this program has provided important public benefits not only to immigrants but to all New Yorkers," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director, Flushing Town Hall.

"We love participating in IDNYC because it brings us together as a city and a cultural sector, and lets everyone know that we welcome all New Yorkers to King Manor Museum as well as other cultural institutions throughout NYC," said Kelsey Brow, Executive Director, King Manor Museum.

"We are pleased once again be a cultural partner for IDNYC," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "This program is aligned with the Children's Museum's commitment to being a welcoming place for all members of our diverse community. Through this partnership with DCLA and IDNYC, we look forward to sharing our inspiring programs and events with even more children and families from NYC."

"The Studio Museum has had a terrific response from IDNYC cardholders who are now part of our membership community," said Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem. "IDNYC memberships have brought new audiences with new energy and ideas, and helped us connect with our Harlem neighbors and visitors from around the city."

"Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden has been participating in the IDNYC program since its inception," said Aileen Fuchs, President & CEO, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden. "Thanks to IDNYC and its benefits program, thousands more New Yorkers are able to easily access the arts and culture, and we welcome them to experience everything Snug Harbor has to offer."

"The Public Theater is proud to partner with the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs on its IDNYC program for a fifth year. IDNYC and The Public were both founded on a deep commitment to equity, inclusion, and expanding access to the arts, and through our longstanding partnership, we've welcomed even more New Yorkers from the five boroughs to our stages to experience the power of storytelling," said Patrick Willingham, Executive Director, The Public Theater.

"The IDNYC program has given New York City Ballet an opportunity to expand the reach of ballet as an art form to new audiences. We are excited to continue working with DCLA and the IDNYC program to welcome diverse New Yorkers from across the city to the theater and provide them with opportunities to experience NYCB," said Katherine Brown, Executive Director, New York City Ballet.

"The IDNYC program has been a great success for the City and New Yorkers. By partnering with New York City's cultural community, the City continues to expand access to educational and cultural experiences for all New Yorkers," said John Calvelli, Chair of the Cultural Institutions Group and Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the Wildlife Conservation Society which runs the Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and Central Park Zoo. "WCS is proud to continue our participation with membership offerings to all new IDNYC card holders."

"The Bronx Museum of the Arts is proud to be an IDNYC partner for a fifth consecutive year, fostering a more inclusive and welcoming city for all New Yorkers" said Deborah Cullen, Executive Director, The Bronx Museum of the Arts.

"We are thrilled to continue to be part of IDNYC, enabling more New Yorkers to discover the array of cultural resources available in this great city," said Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

"Carnegie Hall is proud to have been a partner of the IDNYC program since its launch in 2015. We are always happy to play a part in helping people to connect with the rich cultural opportunities found across New York City, and we hope this important initiative continues to inspire New Yorkers to join us to enjoy great music at Carnegie Hall," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall.

BAM's CFO Keith Stubblefield said, "The growth of the IDNYC program is great news for all. We are proud to report that New Yorkers entering the program via BAM have shown the highest retention rate in the city; clearly IDNYC resonates with our audiences and community."

"The Metropolitan Museum of Art is proud to renew its commitment to IDNYC, and we look forward to welcoming New Yorkers throughout the year to enjoy the collection, exhibitions, and programs," said Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of the Museum. "The Met was founded nearly 150 years ago with the mission to be a resource to this city, and to this day, the displays of works from around the world offers near infinite opportunities for discovery, inspiration, and connection."

"In this, the American Museum of Natural History's 150th anniversary year, we are pleased to continue to be part of this important and effective program that expands access to the Museum," said Ellen V. Futter, President of the American Museum of Natural History. "By providing even more children, adults, and families in New York City with opportunities to learn about and be inspired by science, culture, and nature, this program embodies the Museum's founding mission and underscores our longstanding civic role in the City."

"As the first Latino culturally specific institution, making culture accessible to all is an core element of the mission and daily life of El Museo del Barrio. We are proud to continue our participation in the IDNYC program, which shares this same goal," said Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio. "We look forward to welcoming IDNYC card holders and their families to our educational events and our galleries."

"As an immigrant, I am proud to be an IDNYC card holder and partner of this program, that has been offering so many great opportunities since its inception. We look forward to expanding Chelsea Film Festival's benefits to every single New Yorker," said Ingrid Jean-Baptiste, Founder & CEO of the Chelsea Film Festival

"Nat Geo Encounter is looking forward to continuing our partnership with IDNYC and offering New Yorkers a chance to dive into our virtual ocean in Times Square, escape the jaws of a humpback whale, dance with digital sea lions, and brawl with big squids, all while supporting National Geographic Society's nonprofit work in ocean conservation," said David Filipiak, General Manager of National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey.

"IDNYC promotes accessibility to the incredible culture of New York City," said Russell Granet, President of the New 42. "Through the New Victory Theater, where we present a year-round season of affordable and international live performances, we invite whole families to participate in this city's culture together."

"Building off 11 record breaking days this summer, more than 2.5 million Citi Bike trips in September alone, and our recent growth in Bushwick and Ridgewood, we are thrilled to continue our Citi Bike partnership with IDNYC," said Laura Fox, Lyft's General Manager for Citi Bike. "Just like IDNYC, Citi Bike is one of the best ways to be part of New York, and we can't wait for many more residents to access bikeshare as part of our $100 million expansion to many more neighborhoods."

"Zipcar is an integral partner of IDNYC, as both organizations share the vision of creating a more sustainable and equitable future. Zipcar does so by providing access to a car when New Yorkers need one, reducing the need for personal car ownership. We are thrilled to celebrate the fifth anniversary of IDNYC and to continue to bring access to transportation to New Yorkers who hold an IDNYC card" said Stephanie Aboulafia, Regional community marketing manager.

"IDNYC is a win for everyone. Regular New Yorkers get to take ballet classes with professional dancers at a discounted rate. New York Theatre Ballet gets to share their passion and work with new people. And the expensive, anonymous city becomes a rich, connected community," said Diana Byer, Founder & Artistic Director, New York Theatre Ballet.

"Brooklyn Public Library is a center of learning and opportunity in every neighborhood in Brooklyn, and for many immigrants arriving in New York City the public library is the first stop," said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library. "The idNYC card is particularly helpful to immigrants but is designed to be a useful form of identification for all New Yorkers-the patrons our librarians work with every day. Once again partnering with the city, we are pleased to offer this free resource, providing access to city services and the library's collections and programs."

Much like a public library card, IDNYC opens doors to access and opportunity for anyone who signs up for one, and I would like to congratulate Mayor de Blasio and the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Affairs on the fifth anniversary of this important initiative," said Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. "We are proud to join forces with a program that aligns so well with the mission of public libraries and look forward to continuing to provide a home for IDNYC."

Javier H. Valdés, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York, said, "Over the past five years, we have worked together with the city to ensure the strong implementation of the IDNYC program. This program has been an enormous boon to our community. It has allowed community members to have a secure form of identification to fully access the city and benefit from different perks and programs. We will continue to work with our community and the city to ensure the success of this vital initiative."

"Immigrants have an essential role in New York City but historically many have often struggled to gain access to government and cultural institutions because they have difficulty obtaining a government-issued identification," said Father Patrick J. Keating, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Migration Services and Deputy CEO of Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens. "Since its inception, the IDNYC municipal ID program has been an important tool to overcome that barrier. Catholic Migration Services is pleased to see the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs is launching the IDNYC renewal campaign, announcing new benefit partners, and unveiling the IDNYC Middle School Card to continue to benefit New Yorkers from our most vulnerable communities."

"As the program exists today, IDNYC has been a resounding success for immigrant communities across New York City, opening doors often closed and helping immigrant New Yorkers feel more secure," said Steve Choi, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition. "We encourage New Yorkers to renew their IDNYC cards starting in December 2019 to access new programs, as well as the continued benefits of a safe accessible form of identification."

"The Asian American Federation congratulates IDNYC on completing five years as the largest and most successful municipal ID program in the country, said Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director. In a time when immigrants are facing obstacles to accessing services, IDNYC serves as an important gateway for immigrants by providing them with a government-issued form of identification, regardless of status. For many in our City, this photo ID is critical to everyday survival and enables immigrants to navigate various aspects of city life without fear of interaction with law enforcement. As one of the members of the citywide coalition that helped to shape and build support for the IDNYC program, we encourage all cardholders to renew their card starting December 2019 - or sign up for the first time - so that they can continue to have a photo ID that enables them to access programs and services offered by New York City."

"Local 100 is proud to support the IDNYC program to offer free identification card for all New York City residents. Proving your identity is a basic human rights that has been turned into an obstacle for many immigrants. Since, the IDNYC program was launched our members and community are more confident and able to use the IDNYC to attend cultural events and spending times with the family without spending extra money," said Jose Maldonado, Unite Here Local 100, Secretary Treasurer.

JoAnne Page, President and CEO of The Fortune Society said, "The success of IDNYC is undeniable. This critical program encourages all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, to participate more fully in our City's civic, educational and cultural life. Expanding the program's benefits to younger New Yorkers makes them feel like the important part of the fabric of our diverse society that they are, and keeps them invested in activities that make our communities safer and more vibrant. The Fortune Society encourages all cardholders to renew their cards starting in December - and if you don't have a card, make sure to get one!"

"CPC encourages all community members to renew their IDNYC cards. IDNYC is an important program for ensuring that Asian Americans, immigrants, and all New Yorkers have a reliable form of ID and access to benefits from amazing New York City partners," said Wayne Ho, President & CEO of the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC).

"Thanks to the IDNYC program at the Boro Park Jewish Community Council," said Rabbi Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO, "thousands of Boro Parkers have been able to take advantage of being IDNYC card carriers. The IDNYC card not only gives New Yorkers a sense of dignity, but it also creates a sense of belonging. The gratitude expressed by those who have received IDNYC cards at the BPJCC encourages us to continue and to grow the program.

"We're happy to see the success of the free IDNYC. The ability for all residents to access essential services, schools, and cultural institutions without fear is essential to New York being the dynamic and inclusive city that it is," said Judy Zangwill, Sunnyside Community Services Executive Director. "Working in and for one of the city's most diverse communities, we can see and feel the transformative impact that inclusion and acceptance has on our members, neighbors, students, and community."

"IDNYC has been a game changer for the thousands of immigrant New Yorkers that we serve at Plaza del Sol Family Health Center each day. Over the past five years, IDNYC has given our community a sense of security, dignity, and belonging in NYC, the doors of this amazing city opened and provided access to a population that previously had none. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and the City to work for the wellbeing of all New Yorkers," said Helen Arteaga, co-founder of Plaza del Sol Family Health Center a division of Urban Health Plan.

"During the past five years, members of our community have been able to access important social services and cultural resources thanks to the IDNYC program," said Jennifer Sun and Thomas Yu, co-executive directors of Asian Americans for Equality. "We are looking forward to a continued partnership with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs as the IDNYC renewal initiative kicks off. AAFE is proud to support this vital and inclusive program for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status."

"Street vendors often lack the kind of basic documentation that many people take for granted. The IDNYC program has been a game-changer for many of them seeking to open bank accounts or register their kids for school. All workers deserve dignity and respect and IDNYC has helped bring many out of the shadows. We look forward to working together with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs to continue the success of the program," said Mohamed Attia, Co-Director of the Street Vendor Project.

"For the past five years, IDNYC has helped New Yorkers of different ethnic, racial, religious, and economic backgrounds claim their rightful place in this great city and, with new confidence, contribute to its flourishing. We welcome IDNYC's renewal campaign," said Rev. Dr. Chloe Breyer, Executive Director of the Interfaith Center of New York.

"IDNYC provides New Yorkers with a form of identification allowing them access to local museums and gardens. IDNYC also offers discounts on medication and supermarkets regardless of their immigration status. IDNYC represents an important step toward creating a world where domestic workers can access these benefits for themselves and their families at free to low cost," said Daniela Contreras, Organizer with the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

"As an immigrant rights and services organization, the MinKwon Center has supported the IDNYC program since its inception. The expansion and utilization of IDNYC over the past five years has been good for all New Yorkers and has set the bar for municipal ID programs nationwide. It is successful because it increases access for New Yorkers without compromising risk. We continue to support the IDNYC program as it is today, and encourage all cardholders to renew," said John Park, Executive Director of the MinKwon Center for Community Action.

"In times of uncertainty and fear, IDNYC has given our community members a sense of belonging in NYC and access to benefits regardless of status. As an organizer that's been at the forefront with the community at Mixteca Organization, Inc., I have witnessed the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and the IDNYC team make great strides in providing safe, accessible and immigrant-friendly services to the community," said Nicole Rojas of Mixteca Organization Inc.

"We greatly value IDNYC because it provides Sunset Park residents with a valuable piece of identification that enables them to accomplish many important tasks like opening a bank account or entering into public facilities with a government-approved identification card. So many local families have used their IDNYC cards to take steps to ensure their well-being and economic stability, and to enjoy local cultural sites and participate fully in the vibrant community that is New York City!" said Julia Francois Co-Director of Center for Family Life(CFL)

"Through our work in promoting healthcare access and immigrant rights among our most vulnerable immigrant communities, we have witnessed how invaluable IDNYC has been. IDNYC allows community members to carry a valid form of ID with them to safely access services like low-cost medical care, entrance to their children's schools, and entrance to government buildings. It allows residents to become better assimilated into their communities by offering discounted entertainment tickets and free museum memberships and to become more financially empowered by enabling them to open bank accounts with the ID. As we witness the chilling effects of the public charge, IDNYC continues to support our communities by offering benefits that are available to all New Yorkers. IDNYC is not only a form of identification, but membership pass to this municipality and a symbol of equity and inclusion that the great City of New York represents. We are pleased to support IDNYC's renewal as we celebrate the success of the program over the past five years," said Mon Yuck Yu Executive Vice President of the Academy of Medical and Public Health Services (AMPHS).

"IDNYC is a powerful tool that brought equality and justice among New Yorkers. Thanks to that, over the past five years, the immigrant community has had access to resources that significantly improved their quality of life. Having a valid identification developed a better interaction between homeless people and the NYPD, allowed undocumented immigrants to open bank accounts and contribute with our economy in a formal way, and gave them the opportunity to better identify themselves when picking up their children at school. Those changes increased the safety environment, and represent an important advance on the Human Rights agenda," said Favio Ramirez-Caminatti, Executive Director of El Centro del Inmigrante.

"The IDNYC program provides our immigrant population in Brooklyn critical access to resources that require formal identification," said Larry K. McReynolds, executive director of the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. "We encourage everyone to renew their IDNYC card, apply for a new one, or learn more about the new IDNYC Middle School Card to take advantage of the card's great benefits."

"We greatly value IDNYC because it provides Sunset Park residents with a valuable piece of identification that enables them to accomplish many important tasks like opening a bank account or entering into public facilities with a government-approved identification card. So many local families have used their IDNYC cards to take steps to ensure their well-being and economic stability, and to enjoy local cultural sites and participate fully in the vibrant community that is New York City!" said Julia Francois Co-Director of Center for Family Life (CFL).

"The Arab-American Family Support Center has been proud to assist our community members in signing up for IDNYC cards since its launch in 2015. Through IDNYC, they have been able to access library resources, enter schools, and open bank accounts. IDNYC allows our immigrant and refugee community members, who are prevented from getting other forms of official ID due to their status, to be empowered as New Yorkers and truly feel rooted to their homes in this city. We commend the Mayor's Office for ensuring this card is accessible to all and look forward to working together to facilitate renewals in 2020," said Zahra Ali, The Arab-American Family Support Center.

"IDNYC has been a truly impactful program in the immigrant communities of New York City. For many of the communities the Muslim Community Network - MCN - serves, IDNYC is an essential vehicle for conducting business in the city for people who don't have any other forms of ID, or have a barrier to obtaining that ID. Whether it is in applying for city vending permits, or for students who don't yet have a driving license, to get the benefits and perks of being a citizen of NYC which allows one to visit museums and other cultural experiences throughout the city. IDNYC gives every New Yorker a sense of belonging in this city and we appreciate all the efforts by the administration in helping make this program come into fruition," said Aniqa Nawabi, Executive Director of Muslim Community Network.

"Over the past 5 years, the IDNYC program has been extremely important for our members, many of whom are refugees. From filling out the application in Tibetan language to printing "Tibetan" as language spoken on the back of the card, the IDNYC program affirms our unique culture and sense of belonging. We look forward to working with the Mayor's office of Immigrant Affairs on the continued success of the program," said Tsering Diki, Executive Director of the NY Tibetan Service Center.

"The United Sherpa Association is proud to partner with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs to bring the IDNYC program to the Sherpa community in NYC. Over the past five years, this program has been an important resource to many in our community from providing a government ID to discounts for our working families. When the IDNYC program released the application in Nepali and Tibetan languages from our community center, the City proclaimed that our community is an important layer to the fabric of NYC. As we say in our language, 'Tashi Delek' to the IDNYC program," said Urgen Sherpa, President.

"IDNYC is a lifeline for New Yorkers who come from all over the world and speak hundreds of languages - a tangible tool, including in the smallest and least visible communities, that connects people to the city and to services," said Ross Perlin, Co-Director, Endangered Language Alliance.

"Over the past 5 years, IDNYC has made schools, financial institutions, libraries etc. more accessible for our undocumented community members. It has helped them open up bank accounts to improve their financial lives and has given them some sort of identity in accomplishing their day to day tasks," said Sara El Sebai, Immigration Navigator at the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY).

"The IDNYC program has been a crucial relief for many immigrants across the board. It has brought to people more confidence and joy, especially in the times of great uncertainty and multiple challenges. I hope that IDNYC will grow, opening new opportunities and providing with more services," said Dr. Lyosha Gorshkov, Co-President, RUSA LGBT.

"APNA is working to bridge the gap through community engagement, education and empowerment here in Brighton Beach. As a representative of immigrant New Yorkers, APNA is a proud partner of IDNYC. By making the card available to children over the age of 10, this program will be a huge benefit to the families we serve," said Erum Hanif, Director of APNA Adult Day Care.

"IDNYC helped our newly arrived immigrant communities have identification they could use to explore their new home. We look forward to partnering for the program's continued success," said Naheed Samadi Bahra, Executive Director of Women for Afghan Women.

"IDNYC has made having an identification card possible for many individuals who do not qualify for a New York State ID in our community. The IDNYC card has facilitated the access for our community to receive city services such as serving as a valid proof of identification for our Summer Youth Employment Program and additional programs," on behalf of HANAC - The Hellenic American Neighborhood Action Committee.

"The IDNYC card has helped hundred and thousands of NYC residents to have a sense of security and belonging. The ID made them feel like that they are also humans and there are people who care for them in this wonderful City" said Harpreet Singh Toor, Chairman of Public Policy and External Affairs at the Sikh Cultural Society.

"Increasing access to IDNYC means increasing access to safety, to culture, and to a multitude of basic resources that are unavailable without identification. We are excited for an expansion that will include more New Yorkers than ever in a program which has already helped so many," said Anita dos Santos of Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH).

"I highly recommend the IDNYC program because it gives freedom to all New Yorkers to walk calmly and identified in New York City regardless of immigration status. This program gives the immigrant freedom and equality for all, it is a blessing," said Pedro Rodriguez, Director of La Jornada.

"As a life-long New Yorker, born and raised in Queens, I am also the son of immigrants (from Ireland). It is a privilege and joy to have lived and served for the past ten years in the immigrant community of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. With all the challenges our new immigrant brothers and sisters face and also with all that they contribute to enrich our community, the IDNYC program has been a true "Blessing". IDNYC helps to do what our city and country have done best throughout our history, namely to make our "new neighbors" feel welcome - no matter where they come from or what language they speak. Having a IDNYC office is one of our parish buildings has been a wonderful experience, on a day to day basis, to work together and collaborate as we "welcome the stranger" and the "stranger" becomes our neighbor," said Rev. Kevin J. Sweeney Pastor St. Michael's Church

"The NYC ID card has been my main identification document here in the city. I have not stopped using it. It gives me the security and confidence. As part of my ministry at Our Lady of Sorrows Church I have encouraged all the Parishioners to get it. Renovala!" said Angel G. Diaz of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

"IDNYC has been a phenomenal program that has transformed the lives of everyone who has a card. It is the first step in getting equal access and rights in this city," said Gregory Ronnie James, NYC Chapter Lead for Undocublack.

"Because of the high number of formerly incarcerated, low income earners and transient living conditions of many of our clients, the cost of acquiring proper ID can be prohibitive; IDNYC provides an incredible financial gift in the form of free government issued ID's and a huge, valuable impact on the community we serve," said Dr. Nurah Amat'ullah, Executive Director MWIRD.

Our community is so grateful to the IDNYC's staff members who are providing professional help to all residents obtain the IDNYC Cards. Most importantly, the IDNYC Mobile Van at our center assisted our community members to apply for their ID cards conveniently. Because of its success, many residents still want IDNYC to set up a mobile center in our neighborhood," said Dr. Tim Law, Dirctor of Chinese American Social Services, Inc (CASS).

"Thanks to IDNYC, elderly residents of our south Brooklyn communities of Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights are able to open bank accounts, apply for employment, and visit many wonderful art museums. Kudos!" said Bonita Lei Director of External Affairs at the Chinese American Social Services Center.

"The IDNYC Program has given members of our Community a great relief and confidence in their ability to move freely within the City and to partake of the benefits of being New Yorkers. We are grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with IDNYC as a pop- up site and look forward to the expanded benefits and partnerships in the future. A big thank you to all the Staff of IDNYC who have been very helpful and supportive to the community members and the professionalism and wonderful customer service skills applied to servicing our Client," said Maria Toyin Omolola, Executive Director of Diligently Serving Immigrants (DSI) International.

"This IDNYC was very helpful for our members to be able to identify themselves, open bank accounts, receive discounts for museums, the Bronx Zoo, and movies, as well as access government buildings. We wish the program continued success," said Barry Sadio of the Association des Senegalais d'Amerique.

"Woodycrest Center For Human Development, would like to thank and commend IDNYC for their excellent service during the last five years. IDNYC has assisted our agency in providing ID cards to hundreds of youth and family members that we serve. We want to especially thank them for serving our youth population who are most vulnerable to police stops that often require the showing of proper identification. Youth also need ID's to enter many city service buildings, libraries, court houses etc. We are very excited about the new Middle school Initiative and will continue to partner with IDNYC to register hundreds of our middle school youth for this initiative," said Ade Rasul of the Woodycrest Center For Human Development.

ʺThe majority of parents I serve are undocumented and so are many of their children, the IDNYC program is a great opportunity for all to have a form of identification. This identification helps them to pick up their children from schools before release time without any fear. Some children that I work with were stopped by the NYPD and were asked for ID, thankfully, they had their IDNYC,ʺ said Daniry Lopez, Parent Coordinator at the International High School

"There are many people who only have the IDNYC as their sole form of Identification, this helps them in their daily tasks. To protect this program should not be up for a debate, we must protect it!" said Amparo Gomez, President of Centro Civico Colombiano.

"If you are taking OSHA classes (construction), studying to obtain your GED (High School Equivalence Diploma), or if you need an additional identity card with a photograph and proof of address; the best option IDNYC," said Ivan E. Salvador, Education Coordinator from the Ecuadorian American Cultural Center.

"Unlike all the other forms of ID that I have, IDNYC actually shows my correct gender. And more importantly, I never had or will need to show IDNYC letters from the medical establishment 'proving' my gender in order to get an accurate ID card," said Sam Stanton, first New Yorker to receive IDNYC with Gender X marker. "Just like any cisgender person, I can self-select my gender without jumping through hoops. Or I could select no gender at all. I'm proud to promote an ID card program that is committed to accessibility for all and helps to ensure the safety of my TGNC community."





