David Yazbek Returns to 54 Below with Ari'el Stachel and John Cariani

Tony Award nominee and composer of the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on March 12 at 7pm for an encore show after seven prior sold out events. The New York Times has called Mr. Yazbek's live performance "a thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows-old, new, and upcoming. Yazbek previously performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in December 2017, with special guest Katrina Lenk, followed by a recent February 2018 event with George Abud. Prior guest performers at his shows have included Patti LuPone, Michael Cerveris, Anaïs Mitchell, and Patrick Wilson.

Joining him on March 12 are a pair of special guests from The Band's Visit, Ari'el Stachel, both a Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee, and John Cariani, of Something Rotten! and a Tony Award nominee for Fiddler on the Roof.

David Yazbek's previous credits include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego theme.

TICKET AND VENUE INFORMATION

Tickets start at $55 - $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seats available starting at $85 -$105. All seating is cabaret style and at the discretion of management. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/david-yazbek-special-guests-bands-visit-ariel-stachel-john-cariani/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

