David Letterman and Paul Shaffer Reunite for Exclusive Conversation at PAC NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) will welcome back award-winning comedian and television broadcaster David Letterman to host “Conversations: David Letterman with Paul Shaffer” on April 10, 2025 at 7:00PM.

The Late-Night legend brings his trademark dry humor, irreverence, and sincere curiosity to PAC NYC for an unforgettable evening of conversation with Shaffer, his long-time friend and former music director, in a conversation that will cover their 33 years working together on Late Night (NBC) and The Late Show (CBS). The conversation coincides with the 10th anniversary of The Late Show with David Letterman’s finale, in May 2015.

Letterman returns to PAC NYC’s conversation series after his unforgettable, sold-out conversation with rock-climbing phenom Alex Honnold in 2024. This continues PAC NYC’s series of high-profile conversations featuring award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of art, entertainment, media, sports, and politics. Past conversations featured Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, and Walter Isaacson.

TICKETS & MEMBERSHIPS are available at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. Tickets will be available to PAC NYC members and Citi card members on Tuesday, March 18 at noon. Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, March 20. All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.

Over 33 years on late-night television, David Letterman was the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. As a writer, performer, and producer, Letterman is one of the most-nominated individuals in Emmy Award® history, with 52 nominations, resulting in 10 wins. Letterman is also a two-time Peabody-Award winner and a Kennedy Center Honoree. Letterman produced the Disney+ docu-special, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (2023). Letterman can currently be seen hosting My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Emmy-winning interview show streaming on Netflix, featuring guests including former Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Jay-Z, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Malala, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Reynolds, and Billie Eilish.

For 33 years Paul Shaffer served as David Letterman's musical director and sidekick. Paul began his career in 1972 as musical director of the Toronto production of "Godspell." He played piano in "The Magic Show" on Broadway in 1974, then spent the next five years with the original "Saturday Night Live," where he played keyboards, composed special musical material and, in 1980, became a featured performer. In 1977, he took a brief break from the show to star in the CBS comedy series "A Year at the Top," produced by Norman Lear and Don Kirshner. After his return to "Saturday Night Live," he collaborated with Gilda Radner on the songs for her Broadway show, in which he also appeared. He served as musical director for the Blues Brothers – John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd – for their triple platinum album and national tour.