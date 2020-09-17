David Korins-Designed ELF ON THE SHELF Drive Thru Experience Launches This November in Los Angeles

Tickets for The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey will go on sale beginning September 22.

Global holiday phenomenon The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition will transform Los Angeles County into a magical wonderland this holiday season.

Designed by David Korins, award-winning creative director and set designer of the original Broadway productions of "Hamilton," "Beetlejuice," "Dear Evan Hansen," and the Oscars 2019 and directed by Vance Garrett, Chief Creative Officer, Constellation Immersive, whose production highlights include "Sleep No More" and "29 Rooms," The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey aims to offer an enchanted escape by way of a multi-sensory marvel, complete with a spirit-stirring score and a light-filled spectacle. From the comfort and safety of guests' vehicles, the experience takes patrons on an hour-long adventure to help save Christmas after Santa Claus encounters a sleigh mishap.

Attendees will be transported through a series of larger-than-life, holiday dreamworlds to help find the magic Santa needs to fly again, including a Toy Repair Workshop, Gingerbread Village covered in decadent candy, Arctic Winter Wonderland, Santa's Magical Grotto, and so much more. Once the journey is complete, guests can enjoy a drive-thru holiday retail experience. After a year with so many twists and turns, the journey promises to deliver enough oversized wonder and moments of magic around every corner to make audiences of all kinds into wide-eyed believers.

"Bringing an experience that expands on the beloved stories, characters and themes of The Elf on the Shelf to life, particularly in a year when we are all in need of extra cheer, means the world to us," Christa Pitts and Chanda Bell, founders and co-CEOs of The Lumistella Company, the company behind The Elf on the Shelf, said in a joint statement. "The profound magic of the holidays and the way it enlightens and excites both children and adults are why we first wanted to share The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition with the world."

"We're proud to partner with this beloved holiday brand and to collaborate with David Korins and the rest of the creative team to offer a new story of adventure to this magical creative universe," said Marty LaSalle, Co-Head, Constellation Immersive. "It's an honor to bring this enchanting holiday drive-thru destination to Los Angeles County and we hope to expand it to additional cities across the country next year."

As the holidays will look a little different this year, The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey knows a few things will never change such as making memories, celebrating with family and friends, and giving back to the community. To promote the season of giving, there will be a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots and Children's Hospital LA. Attendees can make a monetary donation at the time of their ticket purchase or bring an unwrapped toy to their ticketed experience.

"At CAA, we are always thinking about the future and the future of experiences is not only immersive, but also thoughtfully curated. People are hungry to connect in new and meaningful ways. We want to create the context to inspire these new connections," said Thao Nguyen, Art and Design Agent, CAA, and Co-Head, Constellation Immersive.

Ticket prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults and go on sale at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET on September 22. The experience officially opens on November 12, with previews starting on November 6. Spanish narration for the attraction will also be available as an option. Tickets are expected to sell out due to the limited-run. For more information regarding The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey, ticket pricing and packages, how to buy, visit https://elfontheshelfjourney.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You