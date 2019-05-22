David Hyde Pierce To Attend CaringKind Gala

Tony Award winning actor David Hyde Pierce will join members of New York City's philanthropic, business, health care and Alzheimer's communities on Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Pierre, at the annual "Forget-Me-Not" Gala hosted by CaringKind, New York City's leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care for more than four decades. The event is expected to raise $1 million. The fundraiser will be chaired by Jeffrey N. Jones, CaringKind Board Member.

In 2012, David Hyde Pierce was presented with the CaringKind's Lifetime Leadership Award for his outstanding work as Alzheimer's most dedicated public voice. Pierce is a tireless supporter of CaringKind. His father and grandfather died from Alzheimer's.

CaringKind will honor its research partner, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, with the Research Honoree Award for its focus, persistence and commitment to research and care for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease. Accepting the award will be Dr. Erin H. Norris and Dr. Sidney Strickland, who both currently conduct research at The Rockefeller University in New York City.

Also in attendance will be Ron Rifkin, Tony Award winner and EMCEE for the evening, David Hyde Pierce, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor, actor Victor Garber and Debra Monk, Emmy and Tony award winning actress, and esteemed members of the scientific community including Dr. Andrew W. Varga, Dr. Warachal Faison, Dr. Lisa Mosconi, Dr. Richard Isaacson, Dr. Jose Luchsinger, Dr. Jessica L. Zwerling, Dr. Tia Powell, Dr. Mary Sano and Dr. Mary Mittelman.

The evening will offer a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, and dinner and dancing to Swingadelic, a jazz and blues ensemble.

CaringKind was formerly known as the Alzheimer's Association, NYC Chapter.





