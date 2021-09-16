David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Announces Digital Lottery

David Byrne's American Utopia returns to the live stage tomorrow - Friday, September 17 - when the show begins performances at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street) on Broadway.

The acclaimed production, which will receive a Special Tony Award at the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on September 26, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

A limited number of $44 seats for each performance of David Byrne's American Utopia will be sold via a digital lottery random drawing powered by Lucky Seat. Entries for one or two tickets per entrant open at 10:00am ET on the Monday of the week prior to performances. For weekday performances, entries close at 9:59am ET the day prior to the performance. For Saturday and Sunday performances, entries close at 9:59am Friday. Winners will be notified by email and must purchase their tickets online with a credit card by 3:00pm ET the day prior to the performance for weekday performances, or by 3:00pm ET Friday for Saturday and Sunday performances. Digital tickets will be emailed to winners on the morning of their performance. Enter and find more information at www.luckyseat.com/shows/davidbyrnesamericanutopia-newyork.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" production - featuring "astonishing" staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - will begin performances on September 17, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

American Utopia's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia made its world premiere opening the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max. The film has been called "a life-affirming, euphoria-producing, soul-energizing sing-along protest film that's asking us to rise up against our own complacency" (IndieWire) and "an all-time-great concert film" (Vanity Fair). The A.V. Club said, "David Byrne and Spike Lee found the spectacle in the performers simply performing."

Tickets are on sale at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.