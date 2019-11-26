David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Adds Three Performances on Broadway

The critically acclaimed David Byrne's American Utopia has added three performances on Monday, December 30 at 8pm, Tuesday, February 4 at 8pm and Tuesday, February 11 at 8pm. The show opened to rave reviews on October 20 and must close Sunday, February 16 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

"An expansive, dazzlingly staged concert. Byrne puts the central tenet of making contact with a world outside your mind into dynamic, sensory practice on stage."

- The New York Times

"Exhilarating. David Byrne and a company of 11 are burning down the house in a knockout celebration of music, dance and song. Pure bliss."

- The Hollywood Reporter

"A heady swirl of hope for our anxious times. Playful, accessible and full of joy."

- Rolling Stone

"Stunning. David Byrne remains a vital, compelling and deeply relevant artist who continues to challenge his audience and himself."

- Variety

Talking Heads superstar David Byrne is burning down one of Broadway's most intimate houses with his triumphant rock spectacle American Utopia, now playing at the legendary Hudson Theatre! This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" New York Times Critic's Pick comes to Broadway following a sold-out world tour. Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe in this "knockout theatrical concert, honoring the pleasures of music, dance and song as collective celebration" (The Hollywood Reporter). Featuring "altogether astonishing choreography by Annie-B Parson" (The New York Times), with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers (director of Moulin Rouge!) serving as production consultant, it's "an artistically stunning tour de force" (Variety) brimming with "total, buoyant joy" (New York Magazine) - and it must end on February 16! Don't miss David Byrne, live on stage in this once-in-a-lifetime Broadway hit.

Nonesuch has released the cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne; it is available now via the Nonesuch Store, iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital service providers. The two-CD version is also now available and a vinyl edition will be available December 20.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steve Traxler, Thomas Laub, Steve Rosenthal, Erica Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.





