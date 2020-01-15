Daveed Diggs Stars in SNOWPIERCER TV Series, Premiering on Sunday, May 31

TNT's post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Snowpiercer will premiere Sunday, May 31, at 9:00pm ET/PT. Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Golden Globe® Award winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), the new series stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O'Connor ; Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook , Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

Watch the promo here:





