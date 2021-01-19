Daveed Diggs-Led SNOWPIERCER Gets Season Three Order

TNT has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi thriller "Snowpiercer," cable's #1 new drama series. Season two premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

"Hamilton" star and Tony winner Daveed Diggs stars in the series. His other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include: Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, and Bob's Burgers.

The first season of "Snowpiercer" debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains the #1 new cable drama series of 2020. The series premiere marked TNT's largest premiere since "The Alienist" in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT's linear and digital platforms. Season one is now available to stream on HBO Max.