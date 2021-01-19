Daveed Diggs-Led SNOWPIERCER Gets Season Three Order
Season two premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.
TNT has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi thriller "Snowpiercer," cable's #1 new drama series. Season two premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.
"Hamilton" star and Tony winner Daveed Diggs stars in the series. His other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include: Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, and Bob's Burgers.The first season of "Snowpiercer" debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains the #1 new cable drama series of 2020. The series premiere marked TNT's largest premiere since "The Alienist" in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT's linear and digital platforms. Season one is now available to stream on HBO Max. At the end of "Snowpiercer" season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.a?? "Snowpiercer" season two starsa??Oscar® winnera??Jennifer Connelly, Grammy® and Tony® Award winnera??Daveed Diggs,a??Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy®a??nomineea??Alison Wright,a??Mickey Sumner,a??Iddo Goldberg,a??Katie McGuinness, Tony Awarda??winner and Grammya??nomineea??Lena Hall,a??Annalise Basso,a??Sam Otto,a??Roberto Urbina,a??Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. "Snowpiercer"a??is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor,a??Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee,a??Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun anda??Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.