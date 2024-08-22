Darren Criss Says MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Will Be 'A Spectacle and A Half'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss will return to the stage alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending. According to the Emmy-winning star, the "wildly original"new musical promises to be "a spectacle and a half."

Recently, Darren stopped by Z100's Morning Zoo in support of the upcoming Elsie Fest, and took a minute to discuss his latest Broadway venture.

"I think people think this is going to be a small, cute little show about robots in the future." Darren said, "This is a balls-to-the-wall spectacle in the way that in the 80s, we had Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera-- these huge, theatrical spectacles that like, when you went to the theatre it was like, 'Whoa, how did they do that?'"

Host E;lvis Duran asked the star if audiences could expect anything akin to the iconic Phantom chandelier as part of the production. Darren replied, "I think there will be something like a chandelier that will be the new version of, 'Oh my God, that's the big thing to see on Broadway.'"

See his full interview below.

The show features music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. Maybe Happy Ending will also feature Dez Duron who makes his Broadway debut along with Shen.

Maybe Happy Ending will begin previews on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 and open on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.). Final casting as well as ticketing and on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

Having led the visual development of the piece since 2018, Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island) will design the Set and Additional Video, while Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design is by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice),

Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun will be the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.