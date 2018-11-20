Darren Criss, Jane Lynch to Appear in A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN AND CHRISSY

NBC has announced a full line-up of special celebrity guests appearing in "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy," an hourlong holiday special airing Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10-11 p.m.; repeat Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

In the special, EGOT winner John Legend and bestselling cookbook author and television host Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple's family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album, "A Legendary Christmas" on Columbia Records.

Just-added special musical appearances include icon Stevie Wonder and jazz bassist-singer Esperanza Spalding. Wonder will play harmonica alongside Legend on the song "What a Christmas Means to Me," which Legend covers on his holiday album "A Legendary Christmas." Additionally, Spalding appears in the music video for "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which will premiere in the special. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is also featured on "A Legendary Christmas."

John and Chrissy go surprise caroling with their friends Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor and go door-to-door singing Christmas carols. Saadiq serves as the musical director of the special and executive produces "A Legendary Christmas."

John and Chrissy's friends from THE NEIGHBORHOOD will stop by their home to celebrate the holidays. Special party guests include Awkwafina, Neal Brennan, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Yassir Lester, Retta, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz and Kim Kardashian West.

Kenan Thompson and The Fab Five From "Queer Eye" - Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness - also make cameos. Thompson, who regrettably cannot attend the party, calls John to wish him a Merry Christmas, but ends up talking with John and Chrissy's 2-year-old daughter, Luna. The Fab Five also video call Chrissy, but Luna answers.

Other special appearances include "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as Tien Tran.

Legend will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series "The Voice," alongside Clarkson, Levine and Shelton.

John Legend's first-ever Christmas album "A Legendary Christmas" is available now on Columbia Records.

"A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" will be produced by Universal Television, Done + Dusted and Friends at Work

Related Articles