Darren Criss Extends Run in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

Tony Award-nominee Darren Criss has extended his run as “Oliver” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway through Sunday, August 31, 2025.



Criss said: “When I first hit the road with Maybe Happy Ending, the only certainty was the shared passion everyone brought to it. It was a profoundly beautiful adventure I jumped into because I was madly in love with the piece and all the little robots involved. I didn’t know how far it would go; I just hoped it could be shared, for as long and with as many people as possible. Maybe Happy Ending is much bigger than me, and I truly believe it will shine long after my time with this production. But for now, it gives me great joy to declare that I will be ‘…going to Jeju!’ eight times a week, every week, until August 31! And as I have for the last several magical months, I’ll be looking forward to it every single time.”