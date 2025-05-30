Darren Criss Extends Run in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

Criss will now perform through Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Tony Award-nominee Darren Criss has extended his run as “Oliver” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway through Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Criss said: “When I first hit the road with Maybe Happy Ending, the only certainty was the shared passion everyone brought to it. It was a profoundly beautiful adventure I jumped into because I was madly in love with the piece and all the little robots involved. I didn’t know how far it would go; I just hoped it could be shared, for as long and with as many people as possible. Maybe Happy Ending is much bigger than me, and I truly believe it will shine long after my time with this production. But for now, it gives me great joy to declare that I will be ‘…going to Jeju!’ eight times a week, every week, until August 31! And as I have for the last several magical months, I’ll be looking forward to it every single time.”
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Maybe Happy Ending is out on CD today, Friday, May 30. The vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, is currently available for pre-order.
The Broadway cast stars Tony Award-nominee, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Theatre World Award-winner Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi, as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon who round out the production as the understudies.
Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.
