Darko Tresnjak Helms Reading of Nate Ruess & Joe DiPietro's New Dr. Seuss Musical

According to Forbes, fun. frontman Nate Ruess is hard at work on a new Dr. Seuss musical based on If I Ran the Circus. Tony winner Darko Tresnjak directed a private reading of the new show last week, which features a book by Joe DiPietro.

One Broadway producer in attendance told Forbes: "I assume that it is trying to go to Broadway."

Like The Cat in the Hat, or the more political Yertle the Turtle, If I Ran the Circus develops a theme of cumulative fantasy leading to excess. Behind Mr. Sneelock's ramshackle store, there's an empty lot. Little Morris McGurk is convinced that if he could just clear out the rusty cans, the dead tree, and the old cars, nothing would prevent him from using the lot for the amazing, world-beating, Circus McGurkus.





